In a surprising twist to the political divide, Colorado's Democratic Governor, Jared Polis, is urging parents to consider setting up 'Trump Accounts' for their children. Despite the programme's politically loaded name, he regards it as a prudent investment in the future. Known for his disagreements with President Donald Trump, Polis has taken an unexpected step by announcing that he and his husband have opened accounts for their own children. He is encouraging families across the political spectrum to do the same.

In a post on X on Saturday, Polis argued that the programme's advantages should outweigh partisan disagreements. He described it as a 'very good idea', highlighting how his position departs from typical party lines by supporting an initiative associated with Trump in the name of fostering financial security for children.

Why Polis Says Parents Should Look Beyond the Name



Polis acknowledged the branding associated with the programme, recognising that Trump is known for naming initiatives after himself. However, he argued that parents should focus on the potential benefits the accounts could offer their children rather than the name.

Polis urged families not to allow the programme's branding to deter them from enrolling, saying that it could be renamed by the time their children claim their accounts, according to Fox News.

He described the enrolment process as straightforward, noting that it took his family approximately 10 minutes to establish the accounts. Parents or guardians need their children's Social Security numbers and identifying information to claim and manage accounts.

This weekend we set up Trump accounts for our kids, and you should do the same. It doesn’t matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk (who donated two shares to each kid), it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids’ future, it’s a free $250 at least for them. We… — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 29, 2026

A Financial Headstart for American Children

Trump Accounts are designed to offer tax-advantaged investment opportunities for eligible American children under 18. More than three million friends and family members have contributed over $1 billion, according to the programme's announcement, in addition to other donations.

Polis highlighted the initial financial incentives available to eligible children, including a $250 contribution for qualifying children under a separate philanthropic initiative. The accounts also have a long-term savings purpose. Once children reach adulthood, the accounts generally follow traditional individual retirement account rules, meaning withdrawals may be subject to income tax and additional penalties depending on the circumstances.

Recent corporate pledges have also brought attention to the initiative. SpaceX announced plans to donate a share of its stock to each active Trump Account, while its chief executive, Elon Musk, pledged to match the company's contribution with a personal share. The contributions are subject to the companies' and donors' stated terms, and their eventual value would depend on the stock's performance.

Support Beyond Party Lines

Polis' endorsement comes despite his history of disagreements with Trump, reinforcing his argument that financial opportunities for children should not be overlooked because of political associations.

He has urged parents to assess the programme on its merits, placing emphasis on building financial foundations for the next generation rather than focusing on the politics behind its branding.