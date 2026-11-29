Jared Kushner's private-equity firm, Affinity Partners, did not list a holding in US defence supplier Arxis in its original second-quarter Form 13F filing. The firm added the 689,411-share holding to its Form 13F in an amendment filed on 5 November, two days after the US midterm elections.

The amended filing valued the Arxis Class A shares at $31.8 million (£24.1 million) as of 30 June. A separate quarterly filing, submitted on 16 November, valued the same shares at $34.1 million (£25.8 million) as of 30 September. These are quarter-end valuations, not the price Affinity paid.

Kushner founded Affinity Partners in 2021. The SEC filing identifies Affinity Partners GP LP as the reporting entity. Kushner has also served as a volunteer envoy for US President Donald Trump, working on diplomatic efforts involving Gaza and Russia's war in Ukraine.

What the SEC Filings Show

Affinity's original Form 13F, covering the quarter ended 30 June, was filed on 14 August. It listed approximately $565 million (£428 million) in QXO shares, a US building-products company, but contained no Arxis entry.

SEC records show that Affinity Partners GP LP filed an amendment on 5 November. Marked as adding new holdings rather than restating the original report, it listed 689,411 Arxis Class A shares valued at $31.8 million (£24.1 million). The amendment provided no explanation for the additional entry.

The Atlantic reported the amended disclosure on 18 November, highlighting the holding's absence from the August filing. Affinity's next Form 13F, covering the three months ended 30 September, was filed on 16 November. It listed the same 689,411 shares at $34.1 million (£25.8 million).

Form 13F is a quarterly report covering specified securities over which institutional investment managers exercise investment discretion. Under SEC rules, managers exercising investment discretion over at least $100 million in Section 13(f) securities on the last trading day of any month must file for the fourth quarter of that calendar year and the first three quarters of the following year.

Each report is due within 45 days of the quarter's end. The form does not disclose an investment manager's entire portfolio. The 45-day deadline explains why Affinity's June-quarter report was due in August, but not why Arxis was absent.

Arxis's Role in the Defence Industry

Arxis is a Connecticut-based aerospace and defence supplier that began trading on Nasdaq in April 2026. Its initial public offering prospectus identifies components used in programmes including the F-35 fighter jet, DDG-51 destroyers and Virginia-class submarines.

Arxis reported approximately $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion) in revenue for 2025, with defence and space activities accounting for about 47%, according to its prospectus. The figures show the importance of defence and space activities to its business, but do not establish where individual components have been deployed.

The Atlantic reported that Affinity acquired the Arxis shares after Trump's 2024 election victory and Kushner's return to public service as a volunteer envoy. The SEC filings do not disclose when the shares were purchased or how much Affinity paid for them.

Disclosure and Kushner's Public Role

The holding has brought renewed scrutiny to the relationship between Kushner's private investments and his diplomatic responsibilities. His work has included efforts involving Gaza and Ukraine, while Affinity's reported holdings include a supplier to major US defence programmes.

The SEC records show that Arxis was absent from the August filing and appeared in an amendment submitted on 5 November. They do not explain the omission, establish that it was deliberate or show that Kushner used his diplomatic position to benefit Affinity.

The Atlantic reported that neither Kushner nor Affinity Partners responded to its repeated requests for comment or explained why the Arxis holding was absent from the original filing.