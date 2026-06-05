Hugh Jackman has reportedly pressed pause on wedding plans with Broadway star Sutton Foster in New York, after she allegedly warned that his 'exhausting' emotional meltdowns must be addressed before they walk down the aisle, according Globe Magazine. The outlet claims Foster has told friends that, while she loves the 57‑year‑old X‑Men actor, she will not move ahead with marriage until he becomes more emotionally self‑reliant.

The news came after months of breathless coverage of Hugh Jackman and Foster's whirlwind romance, which surged into public view with a huge diamond ring and a loved‑up turn at the 2026 Met Gala. Separate reporting from New Idea had suggested the pair were already secretly engaged following a New Year trip to Costa Rica, where Jackman was said to have proposed on a whim.

All of this has played out against a messy backdrop: Jackman finalised his divorce from Australian actor Deborra‑Lee Furness last year, while Foster is still in the middle of a protracted split from screenwriter Ted Griffin, the father of her seven‑year‑old daughter.

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Sutton Foster Pushes Hugh Jackman To 'Do The Work'

For context, Globe quotes an unnamed insider who says Foster has drawn a firm line. 'Sutton loves him dearly, but she says if they're going to move forward, he needs to do some serious work on himself,' the source claims. That same insider paints a picture of a man knocked sideways by scrutiny and rejection.

According to the report, Foster, 51, has confided that she 'didn't sign up' to become Hugh Jackman's 'full‑time emotional support system.' A second account, published in Rob Shuter's Naughty but Nice Substack on 27 May, echoes that sentiment, saying she increasingly feels responsible for managing his mood as the relationship deepens.

The Broadway veteran is said to believe there is 'a lot that he hasn't come to terms with in his life' and that she wants Jackman to become 'more self‑reliant emotionally.' Every time a negative headline appears or he senses a professional slight, Globe Magazine's source alleges, 'he has a meltdown.'

Previous Globe reporting has already cast Jackman as still reeling from the fallout of his separation from Furness after nearly three decades together. One earlier source claimed he had 'really struggled to cope with all the backlash' surrounding that divorce, which was finalised in June last year.

Official representatives for Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have not publicly responded to the latest claims. Without on‑record comment from either camp, these accounts remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

Wedding Dreams On Hold For Hugh Jackman And His Broadway Co‑Star

The timing is awkward. Only weeks ago, the narrative around Hugh Jackman and Foster was almost relentlessly upbeat. At the 2026 Met Gala, their first appearance at the event as a couple, cameras lingered not just on their red‑carpet affection but on the sparkling ring on Foster's hand. It was not worn on her traditional engagement finger, but it was enough to reignite talk that Jackman had already proposed.

New Idea amplified that speculation with a detailed story in early May. Citing its own insider, the magazine said the pair had been using 'every cheeky few days they get' to scout potential wedding and honeymoon locations. A New Year getaway to Costa Rica 'ticked so many boxes,' the source said, that Jackman dropped to one knee and presented a diamond solitaire ring that Foster would 'show off when they're ready.'

That account dovetailed neatly with earlier tips that Hugh Jackman had been 'looking at rings' even before his divorce was settled, determined to find a style that matched Foster's tastes. The implication was clear: once her divorce from Griffin, which was filed in October 2024 and still not finalised, came through, it would be 'all systems go' for a small, intimate ceremony in late spring or early summer, followed by a European honeymoon and a visit to his mother.

Now, the story being spun is notably less rosy. Foster, who already has a demanding Broadway career and an ongoing custody and divorce process to navigate, is said to be losing patience with Jackman's fragility. As Globe Magazine puts it, she is 'very sympathetic' but 'doesn't have the bandwidth to handle every so‑called crisis that Hugh runs into.'

'Sutton wants a partner, not someone she needs to constantly coddle,' the source adds. 'Frankly, it's getting exhausting for her and until Hugh finds more solid footing, she's said they need to put all the marriage talk on the back burner.'

There are other tensions swirling at the edges. Furness, now 70, has previously been described as sceptical about the staying power of Jackman's new relationship. In comments to the Daily Mail last year, she spoke broadly about 'the traumatic journey of betrayal' and the 'profound wound' of her marriage breakdown, remarks widely interpreted as a veiled response to his new romance with Foster.

Around the same time, reports emerged that she planned to buy Jackman's share of the New York penthouse they once shared, just weeks after he and Foster were spotted moving in.

Friends quoted in the more upbeat coverage insist Hugh Jackman is 'a romantic,' roping in pal Ryan Reynolds to brainstorm grand, theatrical gestures. Whether that romantic streak can co-exist with the emotional work Foster allegedly wants from him is, for now, an open question, and one neither star seems eager to answer in public.

Nothing in the recent reports has been confirmed by Jackman, Foster or their representatives, so all claims about their engagement status and relationship tensions should be taken with a grain of salt.