Jesse Eisenberg has revealed why he chose not to reprise his role as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Reckoning. The actor portrayed the Facebook co-founder in the Oscar-winning 2010 film The Social Network, but the character will instead be played by Jeremy Strong in the upcoming sequel.

Writer and director Aaron Sorkin recently revealed that he spent three days trying to persuade Eisenberg to return, but the actor ultimately declined. Eisenberg has now opened up about the decision.

Why Eisenberg Won't Return for 'The Social Reckoning'

'It's an honour to speak to Aaron in any capacity, because he's so articulate and charming and so bright,' Eisenberg told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of Minions & Monsters. 'We talked about doing the movie for several days. The way Aaron speaks, he speaks so wonderfully, as he writes that, in a way, if you're not going to do something with him, it feels almost like you're letting down America.'

Jesse Eisenberg says he didn’t want to return as Mark Zuckerberg in ‘THE SOCIAL RECKONING’ as he didn’t wanted to be associated with him anymore.



“I’m moving in different directions in my life.”



(Source: @Variety) pic.twitter.com/GOmwD3jLDN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 28, 2026

Despite his admiration for Sorkin, Eisenberg said he is 'moving in different directions' in his life and no longer wants to be associated with the character.

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'I just told him I'm moving in different directions in my life, and you know, what he said sums it up nicely. I don't want to be associated with that character, but all of my reasons for not wanting to do the movie have nothing to do with how wonderful the movie is, and will be, and I'm sure is already,' Eisenberg said.

Sorkin also recently told Vanity Fair that Eisenberg no longer wanted to be 'conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore.'

'I felt like it belonged to him, and he was certainly battle-tested. He simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore, that he has his problems with the guy. He doesn't like kids coming up to him in airports with business cards that say "I'm CEO, bitch" for him to sign,' Sorkin said.

About 'The Social Reckoning'

According to the official synopsis, The Social Reckoning is a 'companion piece' to The Social Network and is 'based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal's shocking exposé, The Facebook Files.'

The synopsis continues: 'The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.'

Oscar winner Mikey Madison stars as Frances Haugen, while Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White portrays Jeff Horwitz.

Released in 2010, The Social Network was both a critical and commercial success, grossing $224.9 million (£169 million) worldwide. It also received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Eisenberg.

After The Social Reckoning trailer premiered at this year's CinemaCon, Sorkin explained why he believed a follow-up was necessary.

'There isn't a life that Facebook's algorithm hasn't touched, and that influence has shaped everything. So it's time to say more,' he said.