Joseph Duggar, the former '19 Kids and Counting' star facing child molestation charges, has been denied the right to see his four children without supervision. A Florida judge ruled against his motion on Tuesday, allowing only supervised visits while his criminal case continues to work its way through the courts.

The ruling comes roughly three months after Duggar, 31, was arrested on 18 March in Tontitown, Arkansas, after police interviewed a 14-year-old girl who told them he had molested her several times during a family trip to Panama City Beach, Florida, when she was 9. He has pleaded not guilty.

What the Judge Decided

Duggar was in court on Tuesday when a judge denied his motion for unsupervised contact with his kids. The judge is allowing him to have supervised visits with his children, but unsupervised contact was refused.

He shares four children with his wife, Kendra Caldwell Duggar. The judge's order means none of those visits can take place without another adult present — an extension of conditions already placed on him following his arrest.

Joseph Duggar’s judge makes ruling on visitation with his kids in child molestation case https://t.co/TrybdmO6OB pic.twitter.com/7NPPk74UYD — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2026

The Allegations Against Him

According to the statement by the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the now-14-year-old girl told investigators during a forensic interview that the alleged incidents occurred while she was on a family vacation to Panama City Beach, Florida in 2020. During the trip, Duggar allegedly asked the girl to sit on his lap, and later asked her to sit beside him on a couch while covering them both with a blanket. The office stated that 'Duggar manipulated the victim's underwear and allegedly grazed her genitals.' The affidavit also states that Duggar rubbed his hands on the victim's thighs, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

The girl's father confronted Duggar about the abuse, and Duggar admitted to it. Police in Tontitown then had the father call Duggar with a detective on the line, and he again admitted to the actions, according to the arrest affidavit.

Bond Conditions and Separate Charges

Judge Brantley Clark ordered Duggar held on a $600,000 (£473,000) bond and barred him from having unsupervised contact with any minor under 18. He has since been released on that bond as the case progresses.

Separately, Joseph is also facing four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment in Arkansas. These charges are not related to the child molestation charges he faces in Florida.

Authorities in Arkansas also filed charges against his wife, Kendra Duggar, 27, including four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment. The Duggar family has not publicly responded to the charges.

🚨 Christian conservative Joseph Duggar has been arrested for m*lesting a 9-year-old girl. pic.twitter.com/Urteiv0LX0 — GOP Ls (@GOP__Ls) June 16, 2026

A Family With a Troubling Pattern

The case has drawn renewed scrutiny to the Duggar family, who rose to fame through their long-running TLC reality series. Joseph's older brother Josh Duggar was convicted in 2022 of downloading child sexual abuse videos and was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

Joseph Duggar has pleaded not guilty to the Florida charges and has requested a jury trial. The case is ongoing.

With both a criminal case in Florida and separate charges in Arkansas still pending, the full legal picture for Duggar remains far from settled.