Josh Hutcherson says The Hunger Games was a warning, and America did not listen.

In a cover interview with British GQ, published 20 April 2026, the 33-year-old actor spoke candidly about the political parallels between the dystopian franchise and the current United States administration, calling out ICE raids and war funding as evidence that the country has 'lost its way.'

The wide-ranging interview, written by Mahalia Chang, also covers Hutcherson's long-standing struggles with self-image, his therapy journey, and the cultural explosion surrounding his HBO comedy series I Love LA. Ahead of his return to the Hunger Games universe in the upcoming Sunrise on the Reaping, Hutcherson sounds more politically forthright than ever.

How Peeta Mellark's Dystopia Became a Warning About the Real World

Hutcherson has never struggled to articulate what The Hunger Games means to him. In the GQ interview, he went further than he has before. 'I think [they] are amazing books,' he told the magazine. 'They're fantastic movies. They stand for something important and real, especially in today's world. The themes of authoritarianism and overpowering violent governments are very present. They didn't listen to The Hunger Games.'

Watching those themes materialise in real American politics has been, in his word, 'frustrating.' Hutcherson was clear-eyed about the limits of fiction as a force for change. 'Look, [that series] is not going to change the world,' he said. 'I think it's a tool - of which there are many - a warning about giving government too much power and control. About not standing up against authoritarians. About stripping away civil rights, human rights. Being an American right now, it's like... what the fuck is going on?'

He was direct about the specific policies that concern him. The US, he told GQ, has 'lost its way in so many ways. The fact that we're at ICE raids in the streets and funding wars,' he said, in reference to the US government's Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. 'The fact that there are a lot of Americans who support it - and many more who don't - makes you feel like an alien in your own place. It's like, how are we allowing this?'

When the interviewer noted that he had, in fact, made a film about exactly this, Hutcherson's reply was immediate. 'We made a saga about it,' he said.

This is not the first time Hutcherson has made his political views known. In November 2025, appearing on Brittany Broski's YouTube series The Royal Court, he was asked what he would never say if brainwashed - a reference to Peeta Mellark's storyline in Mockingjay. His answer: 'I'm a Republican?' He had previously endorsed Bernie Sanders for president in 2020.

Twenty Years in the Spotlight and a Long Battle With the Mirror

Politics aside, much of the GQ interview is anchored in something more personal: Hutcherson's relationship with his own appearance. He told Chang that for years, he would leave the house without once looking in the mirror.

'This is going to sound crazy,' he said, 'but most days, I will be outside in the world and all of a sudden remember that I don't know what my face looks like.'

He traces the habit back to the relentless scrutiny that came with fame. Beginning his career at nine in family films including Zathura and Bridge to Terabithia, Hutcherson was, by his own account, 'conditioned' to cameras from a young age. The Hunger Games amplified everything.

'You are always being watched,' he said. 'You're potentially always being recorded and photographed, and those things directly impact your career and what roles you get. So... you're aware of it.'

I Love LA, a Greenlit Season Two, and a Hunger Games He Cannot Confirm

The timing of all this self-reflection lands at the height of what Hutcherson himself might call unlikely. After a quieter stretch following The Hunger Games franchise, he has spent the past year at the centre of a genuine cultural resurgence. I Love LA, the HBO comedy created by actor and writer Rachel Sennott, follows a talent agent navigating LA's influencer economy. Hutcherson plays Dylan, Sennott's grounding, sardonic boyfriend and the internet, as it often does, fell hard.

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The show has been renewed for a second series, which Hutcherson confirmed he is eager to film. 'I can't wait to be back on set again,' he told GQ. He also stars in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which hit Peacock in April 2026. And then there is the matter of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the fifth film in the franchise, arriving in cinemas on 20 November 2026, which centres on a young Haymitch Abernathy.

Deadline confirmed in December 2025 that both Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence will reprise their roles as Peeta and Katniss in the film's epilogue sequence. Hutcherson himself, when asked by GQ, would only say there is 'a Hunger Games sequel he cannot confirm nor unconfirm.'

He does not mind the ambiguity. Unlike some actors who spend careers distancing themselves from the franchise that launched them, Hutcherson has no such impulse. 'I could talk all day about Hunger Games,' he said simply.

For Hutcherson, the dystopia was never just a film franchise. It was, as he sees it now, a mirror that America refused to look into.