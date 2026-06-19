Netflix has cast Adeline Rudolph in its reboot of the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30. The addition to the cast has prompted a wave of online discussion, with some fans urging Hollywood to let nostalgia-driven projects fade while others await the updated take on the story of self-discovery through unexpected circumstances.

The 31-year-old Hong Kong-born British performer, who has built a profile through roles in Mortal Kombat II as Kitana, Hellboy: The Crooked Man, and television series including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale and Resident Evil, is set to star next to Emily Bader and Logan Lerman. Their individual characters have not been specified at this stage. The reboot was first announced in March 2026.

Casting Announcement Sparks Debate Over Reboot

The reboot follows the established plot of a young teenager who awakens in the body of her adult self and grapples with the realities of grown-up life, all while reconnecting with the person she once was. Original star Jennifer Garner is executive producing the Netflix film.

Deadline exclusively reported the casting of Rudolph on 18 June 2026. Brett Haley is directing the project after his work on the Netflix film People We Meet on Vacation. Hannah Marks wrote the initial script, and Flora Greeson has provided revisions to the screenplay.

Principal photography is expected to begin in Los Angeles in late June. The producing team is led by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum through RK Films, with executive producers encompassing Garner, Donna Roth, Susan Arnold, Scott Hemming and Alyssa Altman.

Creative Leadership Aims For Fresh Take

This combination of talent suggests an intention to deliver a contemporary version of the tale that respects its roots. Haley's experience with character-driven stories and Marks' background in writing intimate narratives are likely to influence the tone and pacing of the film.

The script revisions aim to ensure the narrative resonates with current viewers while preserving the heart of the original tale. Garner's continued involvement provides a direct connection to the 2004 original, which was directed by Gary Winick and co-starred Mark Ruffalo.

That version blended light fantasy with relatable themes of self-discovery and friendship, resonating widely upon its cinema release and subsequent home entertainment success, establishing it as a go-to comfort watch for many.

Read more Fans Say Hollywood Has 'Run Out Of Ideas' As Reboots And Sequels Continue To Take Over Fans Say Hollywood Has 'Run Out Of Ideas' As Reboots And Sequels Continue To Take Over

Online Reactions Reflect Remake Fatigue

Activity on social platforms has shown divided opinions about the decision to reboot the title. Film Updates on X reported the casting news, stating 'Adeline Rudolph to star alongside Emily Bader and Logan Lerman in the '13 Going On 30' reboot for Netflix.'

Adeline Rudolph to star alongside Emily Bader and Logan Lerman in the ‘13 GOING ON 30’ reboot for Netflix.



(https://t.co/IrjylpUD6p) pic.twitter.com/M76979kbTp — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 18, 2026

Frustration over Hollywood's dependence on established titles is evident, with many advocating for new ideas instead. One Reddit user summed up the prevailing mood with the blunt call 'Let nostalgia die' while other comments included 'The OG is one of my faves and I'm begging them to scrap this and just write an original rom com movie'.

The comments echo wider conversations about the sustainability of relying on established properties in an era of abundant streaming options. As production preparations for the 13 Going on 30 reboot advance, the coming weeks will reveal more about how the new cast and crew plan to approach these familiar aspects of the story.