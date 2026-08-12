Dame Julie Andrews has confirmed she has no plans to return as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in 'The Princess Diaries 3' and now regards herself as retired from on‑screen acting. The 90-year-old star revealed she turned down an offer to reprise the role, ending hopes of a reunion with Anne Hathaway in the long-discussed Disney sequel.

Her decision means the upcoming third film will go ahead without one of the characters most closely associated with the original franchise.

Why Julie Andrews Turned Down 'Princess Diaries 3'

Andrews explained that she had been approached about returning throughout the previous year, making the decision difficult. Speaking about the possibility of appearing in the film, she indicated that she felt the time had come to step away from screen acting.

While she remains enthusiastic about the franchise and its continuation, she believes the story can move forward without Queen Clarisse. 'I thought I had a wonderful ride, and this one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn't need Granny going in there at my age,' Andrews said.

Her decision is not simply about refusing to revisit a popular character. Andrews has increasingly shifted her attention towards writing, podcasting and voice work, areas that allow her to continue creating without the demands of a major on-camera production.

The actress has also spoken about living with arthritis and the physical realities of working at her age. Her most recent comments make clear that retirement from traditional screen acting is now part of her next chapter.

Who Was Queen Clarisse Renaldi?

Andrews introduced audiences to Queen Clarisse in the original 'The Princess Diaries', released in 2001. The character was the elegant but initially intimidating grandmother of Mia Thermopolis, played by Anne Hathaway.

After discovering that Mia was the heir to the fictional kingdom of Genovia, Clarisse takes responsibility for teaching her granddaughter how to become a princess.

The relationship between the two characters became central to the franchise. Andrews returned for 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement' in 2004, in which Clarisse's relationship with Mia developed further as the young princess prepared to become queen.

The two films became part of early-2000s popular culture, while the original helped establish Hathaway as a major Hollywood star.

Anne Hathaway Is Returning for 'The Princess Diaries 3'

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Although Andrews will not be part of the third movie, 'The Princess Diaries 3' is still moving forward.

Hathaway is set to return as Mia Thermopolis, now the queen of Genovia. Adele Lim, known for 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Joy Ride', is directing the new film.

The project has been in development for years. Hathaway confirmed her involvement in 2024, when Lim was announced as director, but the film has continued to undergo development and script work.

Author Meg Cabot, whose books inspired the franchise, has also expressed enthusiasm for the latest version of the screenplay.

What Happens to Queen Clarisse?

Disney has not publicly revealed how the film will explain Clarisse's absence. That leaves several possibilities.

The character could remain alive but be living away from Genovia, allowing Mia's story to continue without requiring a replacement actress. Alternatively, the film could acknowledge Clarisse's absence more directly as part of Mia's evolution as queen.

For now, there is no indication that another actor will take over the role. Andrews appears comfortable with the idea of the story moving forward without her. Rather than viewing the decision as leaving the franchise, she has suggested that the next chapter belongs to Hathaway's character.

The End of a Long Screen Career

Andrews' decision also represents the latest stage in one of the best-known careers in entertainment. She became an international star through performances including 'Mary Poppins' and 'The Sound of Music', winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for the former.

Her career later expanded into television, theatre, voice acting and children's literature. Her screen work has already been largely inactive for years, making her decision on 'The Princess Diaries 3' less of a sudden retirement than a confirmation of a direction she has gradually taken.

'The Princess Diaries 3' may give audiences another chance to see Anne Hathaway's Mia return to Genovia, but Julie Andrews' Queen Clarisse will remain part of the franchise's history rather than its future.

After decades of performances, Andrews is choosing to leave the crown behind while continuing to create in ways that suit the next stage of her career.