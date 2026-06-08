Chicago basketball lost one of its most recognisable voices this weekend after former Bulls player and longtime broadcaster Stacey King died suddenly at the age of 59. Tributes poured in across the NBA after reports emerged that King suffered a fall at his home before his death.

The Chicago Bulls confirmed King's passing on Saturday but did not disclose a cause of death. Hours later, ESPN 1000 co-host David Kaplan wrote on X that King had died 'after a fall at his home', a detail that quickly spread among stunned fans still trying to process the abrupt loss of one of the franchise's most familiar figures.

'Absolutely devastated to hear that Stacey King has passed away at the age of 59 after a fall at his home,' Kaplan wrote. 'He made watching the Bulls, no matter good season or bad so much fun.'

No official medical findings or statements from authorities had been publicly released by Sunday evening.

The former NBA centre had continued posting on social media as recently as June 6, reinforcing the sense that his death came without warning.

From Bulls Champion to Chicago Fixture

King's connection to Chicago basketball stretched across more than three decades. Drafted sixth overall by the Chicago Bulls in 1989, he arrived during a defining period for the franchise and became part of the organisation's first championship era alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Although King was never the star of those title-winning teams, he became something arguably rarer in professional sport over time. He became part of the city's cultural furniture.

Fans who watched Bulls broadcasts over the past two decades knew him as much for his booming humour and sharp one-liners as for his analysis. Even during losing seasons, King often sounded like somebody genuinely enjoying the game rather than merely describing it.

The Bulls acknowledged that connection directly in a statement issued by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

'Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organisation's history,' Reinsdorf said.

'His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades, first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans.'

The organisation later shared a photograph of King alongside a message describing themselves as 'devastated' by the loss of the three-time NBA champion and broadcaster.

The Voice Fans Grew Up With

King's playing career lasted eight seasons and included spells with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks after leaving Chicago. According to ESPN statistics, he averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds during his NBA career.

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For younger Bulls supporters, particularly those who grew up after the Jordan dynasty, King was not remembered first as a role player from the 1990s. He was the soundtrack of modern Bulls basketball.

His calls became embedded in the franchise's identity, especially during Derrick Rose's rise and the emotionally charged playoff years that followed.

Michael Reinsdorf, president of the Bulls, focused heavily on that relationship with supporters in his statement.

'Stacey loved being a Bull,' he wrote. 'You could feel it in everything he did, the way he played, the way he called games, and the way he connected with our fans.'

He added that King had 'a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal'.

Family, Basketball and an Abrupt Loss

Beyond basketball, King often spoke publicly about family. On Facebook, he wrote that he had four sons. Social media posts also indicated he married his wife Debi in 2017, though his Facebook profile later listed him as single.

Details surrounding his death remain limited, and officials have not publicly confirmed Kaplan's account regarding the reported fall.