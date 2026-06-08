The basketball community has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of former Chicago Bulls forward and legendary television broadcaster Stacey King at the age of 59. The news, confirmed by the organisation on Sunday, 7 June 2026, has sparked an immediate global outpouring of grief and celebration.

From snapshots of his early days anchoring the paint alongside Michael Jordan to vibrant images of his two decades spent behind the microphone courtside, here are ten photos celebrating a sporting icon whose infectious energy and genuine warmth transcended the boundaries of the hardwood.

Stacey King Passes Away at 59

As reported by ESPN, Bulls owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf led the tributes in an official statement, noting that King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in the history of the club.

We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King. pic.twitter.com/NSyeopd880 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 7, 2026

'His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans,' Reinsdorf said. 'We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humour, candour and passion that he brought to our organisation, our broadcasts, and our fans every day.'

The National Basketball Association (NBA) also paid tribute and extended their 'deepest condolences' to King's family, friends, and the Chicago Bulls. In a statement published on X, the league wrote: 'Stacey made his mark on the game as a player, coach and commentator. For more than 20 years on Bulls broadcasts, his passion, knowledge and unmistakable energy resonated with generations of fans.'

The NBA family mourns the passing of Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion and longtime Chicago Bulls television analyst. Stacey made his mark on the game as a player, coach and commentator. For more than 20 years on Bulls broadcasts, his passion, knowledge and unmistakable… pic.twitter.com/9UpbvZwmBG — NBA (@NBA) June 7, 2026

From Hardwood Champion to Broadcast Icon

King first made his mark on the sport as a dominant force at the University of Oklahoma, where he earned consensus first-team All-American honours and led the Sooners to the 1988 NCAA championship game. His immense collegiate success saw him selected sixth overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1989 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-11 big man quickly settled into a vital frontcourt rotation role, providing physical interior defense and scoring depth alongside teammate Michael Jordan during the first leg of the Bulls' historic 1990s dynasty. Sharing the hardwood with Jordan during the franchise's legendary ascent, King proudly secured three consecutive NBA championship rings between 1991 and 1993, forever etching his name into Chicago sporting lore.

RIP Stacey King. Pictured with Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, King was a 3x NBA champion after being a 1st team all American in college for the Oklahoma Sooners. #StaceyKing #RIP #RIPStaceyKing #ChicagoBulls #Chicago #Bulls #basketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/T7MfFIwvoA — Harry Harish sports and more memories (@HarryHaris48861) June 7, 2026

Though his eight-year playing career in the NBA eventually included subsequent stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks, it was his post-retirement return to the Windy City that cemented his status as a local treasure.

King transitioned into sports media, permanently taking over the role of television color commentator for local broadcasts. Over nearly twenty years on the air, he completely transformed the local viewing experience, evolving from a former athlete into an Emmy-winning media powerhouse.

'Gimme the Hot Sauce' — The Voice of Chicago Hoops

As a color broadcaster, King became national news for his unyielding enthusiasm, brilliant tactical breakdowns, and a legendary dictionary of custom catchphrases. His signature exclamations, most notably 'Gimme the hot sauce!' became instant cultural staples for millions of basketball fans worldwide. He also hosts 'Stacey King's Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast,' with Mark Schanowski and Timmy Whispers, where they gave the 'hottest takes on current basketball and sports culture.'

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Furthermore, he possessed a unique talent for bestowing iconic nicknames on players, famously dubbing Derrick Rose 'The Windy City Assassin.'

Crucially, King won universal respect for his broadcasting objectivity, frequently applauding rival teams for spectacular plays even during difficult losses for the Bulls.

An Untimely Loss and an Enduring Legacy

The sudden nature of the commentator's departure has left media colleagues and players reeling. As reported by The Spun, the beloved announcer tragically passed away following a serious accidental fall at his suburban home on Saturday evening.

King is survived by his loving family — his wife, Debi, his four sons: Erick, Garrett, Brandon, and Mason, and an expansive network of friends throughout the global basketball community.

While his booming voice will no longer echo from the courtside table, King's legacy and infectious spirit are firmly etched into basketball history and will continue to resonate with fans around the world.