America was supposedly at its greatest once upon a time, but when asked to name exactly when that was, several MAGA supporters found themselves listing periods remembered for slavery, segregation and women being denied the vote.

Supporters Struggle To Pick America's Greatest Era

One participant confidently placed America's turning point in 1913, pointing to the passage of the 17th Amendment, which established the direct election of US senators.

But when the interviewer pointed out that women still could not vote nationally at the time, the answer became noticeably more complicated.

Another participant went much further back, declaring that America was greatest when it was founded. The immediate problem was impossible to ignore.

'Except for the slavery stuff,' the interviewer noted.

'Except for the slavery stuff,' the supporter agreed.

The exchange captured the central contradiction running through the interviews. The periods being praised were often accompanied by some of the darkest chapters in American history.

The 1950s Came With an Uncomfortable Catch

Another Trump supporter chose the period immediately following the Second World War, describing the mid-1940s and 1950s as America's strongest era.

'Yeah, mid-40s, 50s,' the supporter said. But even that supposed golden age came with a significant qualification.

'I think the 50s was great other than, you know, segregation and women's rights,' the person admitted.

The 1950s are often romanticised in popular culture for booming post-war prosperity, classic cars, television and economic growth. Yet the era was also defined by racial segregation, discrimination and a major struggle for civil rights. Women also faced substantial legal and social restrictions compared with today.

Another participant chose the 1980s, praising its music and video games.

The interviewer quickly supplied another defining feature of the decade: crack cocaine.

'Crack cocaine,' the participant acknowledged.

Founding Fathers Also Came With Major Contradictions

The most striking answer came from a supporter who insisted America became great when the Founding Fathers put pen to paper in 1776 and created a nation governed by laws.

The supporter described that moment as 'awesome'. There was, however, another awkward qualification.

'Other than the slavery, obviously, that was terrible,' the person said.

Again, the supporter accepted that these were serious problems, brushing them off as 'a few hiccups along the way'.

MAGA Slogan Faces a Question of Its Own

The interviews became even more confusing when one participant insisted America had always been great.

'It's always been great,' the supporter said.

The interviewer then posed the question at the heart of the entire conversation: if America has always been great, what exactly is MAGA trying to return to?

'We're not going back, we're going forward,' came the response.

The exchange illustrates the tension behind the phrase 'Make America Great Again'. The slogan suggests that the country once occupied a better position and needs to reclaim it, yet supporters interviewed struggled to agree on when that supposed golden age actually existed.

For some, it was the founding of the country, despite slavery and the displacement of Native Americans. For another, it was the 1950s, despite segregation and restrictions on women's rights. Someone else picked the 1980s, while another ultimately argued that America had never stopped being great.