A bizarre internet theory has turned conservative influencer Jayme Leagh Franklin into the unlikely star of a viral White House moment, after social media users claimed she had a hidden button on her stomach that could be used to wake Donald Trump.

Franklin was standing behind the US president during an Oval Office event on 10 August when Trump appeared to briefly close his eyes and tilt his head while listening to National Institutes of Health director Jay Bhattacharya speak. At the same time, Franklin could be seen repeatedly nodding and holding a hand over her stomach. The coincidence was enough for social media users to invent a nickname for her: 'The Zapper.'

The theory claimed Franklin had a concealed device or button fitted around her stomach, allowing her to send some kind of signal to Trump whenever he appeared to fall asleep.

There is, however, no evidence that such a device existed or that Franklin was responsible for waking Trump. The theory originated from social media speculation surrounding a short clip rather than evidence from the White House or Franklin herself.

Why Did Jayme Franklin Become 'The Zapper'?

The unusual theory took off because of the timing captured in the footage.

Franklin appeared to move her hand against her stomach while Trump seemed drowsy. Shortly afterwards, the president shifted and appeared more alert, leading some viewers to interpret the two movements as being connected.

Posts spreading the theory described Franklin as a kind of human remote control, with some users joking that she had been assigned to make sure Trump remained awake during public appearances. One widely circulated post claimed that she would receive a signal when Trump was asleep before moving her hand to press the supposed button.

The post itself acknowledged that the claim was unverified, but the footage nevertheless attracted millions of views and helped turn Franklin into a viral meme. Apart from being dubbed 'The Zapper,' some reports also speculated that she was a kind of cyborg sent to assist the president.

Jayme Franklin Reveals Why She Held Her Stomach

Franklin eventually responded to the speculation herself, putting the increasingly elaborate theory to rest with a much simpler explanation. The conservative media figure revealed that she was pregnant.

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'I'm just pregnant you weirdos 😂😭,' Franklin wrote on X in response to the claims.

Her explanation quickly changed the context of the viral footage. Rather than secretly operating a device, Franklin had apparently been holding her stomach because she is expecting a baby.

Franklin is a former Trump White House staffer who later became involved in conservative media. She is also associated with The Conservateur, a media and lifestyle brand aimed at conservative women.

What Was Trump Doing During the Viral Moment?

The footage was recorded during an Oval Office event at which Trump signed an executive order concerning childhood vaccine recommendations. The US president appeared to close his eyes during part of the event, prompting another round of online discussion about whether the 80-year-old president had fallen asleep.

The moment also arrived amid continuing scrutiny of Trump's appearances at public events, where brief clips of him with his eyes closed have repeatedly generated speculation about his alertness and health.

The White House has previously rejected claims that Trump was asleep during other public appearances, while Trump has said that photographs of him with closed eyes can simply capture him blinking.