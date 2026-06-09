Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have set off a fresh wave of romance chatter after appearing unusually affectionate at the New York City premiere of their new film Happy Hours over the weekend, with Jackson pressing Holmes' hand to his heart as the former Dawson's Creek co-stars spoke publicly about their long connection.

The two have carried a rare kind of Hollywood history since the late 1990s, when they met on the set of the teen drama that made them both household names. Their relationship was short lived, but the bond clearly was not. Years later, the sight of them back together on a red carpet was enough to send fans into overdrive, even before they said a word.

Reignite Old Chemistry

At the premiere, Jackson did most of the talking, and he did it with a warmth that was impossible to miss. A video shared on X showed the two holding hands as he praised Holmes and reflected on what their early years together had meant to both of them. He said, 'The time that we spent together when we were young is very precious to both of us,' before adding that it was 'one of the core personal and professional relationships in my life.'

The moment landed because it did not feel rehearsed. Jackson did not just speak about the project. He spoke about Holmes. He thanked her for creating the work, saying, 'You wrote this for us. You did the whole thing,' and added, 'So it was magical for me to be able to come back. And you waited for me, which I appreciated.' Holmes, for her part, looked on with a smile that did little to calm the speculation.

That kind of public ease is exactly the sort of thing the internet tends to treat as evidence. Fans on X pounced almost immediately, calling the exchange a 'true declaration of love' and arguing that the chemistry between the pair was as obvious as ever. Others went further, insisting that the connection looked less like nostalgia and more like unfinished business.

It was the sort of reaction that says as much about celebrity culture as it does about the people at the centre of it. Once two former flames stand shoulder to shoulder and look comfortable doing it, people will do the rest.

History Keeps Feeding the Speculation

The chatter is being fuelled by the fact that Holmes and Jackson are not starting from scratch. Their story goes back to the late 1990s, when they dated after meeting on the set of Dawson's Creek. Holmes has spoken fondly about that chapter before, once describing Jackson as her 'first love' and calling the experience 'incredible and indescribable.' She also said she felt lucky that he later became one of her closest friends.

That friendship appears to have survived the years between then and now. Jackson has also suggested in past interviews that their reunions come with an ease that only time can create, saying there is always a sense of 'I know, you know.' That is a small line, but it says a lot. Some old relationships simply do not vanish. They settle into a different shape.

The latest public appearance has also dragged old gossip back into view. According to a report cited by The Blast, Holmes was briefly linked in secret to another Dawson's Creek co-star, James Van Der Beek, while filming in Wilmington, North Carolina. The report said the pair managed to keep things quiet for a while, although word eventually spread among cast and crew. It also said the relationship did not last and that the two later realised they were better off as friends.

Nothing in the current Holmes and Jackson speculation confirms anything beyond a close reunion and a very public display of affection, so that part of the story should still be taken with a grain of salt.

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Jackson's own dating life has not escaped attention either. The actor has previously been linked to Diane Kruger and Jodie Turner-Smith, with whom he shares a daughter, and more recently was reported to have sparked dating rumours with Simone Ashley after the pair were photographed together. That makes the current wave of interest feel less like a one-off and more like another reminder that Jackson's private life has long attracted scrutiny whenever he appears beside a woman with whom he seems at ease.

In the end, the clips from New York did most of the work. Two former co-stars with a real history, a new project, and enough visible tenderness to keep social media talking for days. Whether that hand on heart was sentiment, performance or something harder to name, the reaction around it has already made the moment larger than the premiere itself.