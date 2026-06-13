Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are being tipped for marriage and even a baby together after a celebrity psychic claimed the pair are heading for a 'genuine' long‑term future, in comments shared with the Daily Star this week. The reality TV billionaire and the seven-time Formula One world champion, who have kept their relationship largely low‑key despite intense scrutiny, are said to be plotting a 'discreet' ceremony and eventually starting a family.

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Speculation around Kim and Hamilton has intensified in recent months as the pair quietly evolved from rumoured friends into one of the most watched celebrity couplings on the planet. Neither has confirmed detailed plans for the relationship in public. Into that vacuum has stepped Jayne Wallace, a psychic whom Kardashian is described as favouring and who has read for a raft of high‑profile clients over the years through her Psychic Sisters boutique inside Selfridges.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Wallace painted a decidedly optimistic picture. 'I think they're going to be happy, truthfully,' she said, adding that in her view Kardashian has 'met her match in a nice way.' Hamilton, she argued, comes across as 'a good man' who is 'honest,' with the pair getting on well and, crucially, 'on the same page.'

Wallace did not offer dates, evidence or documents, only her readings, and nothing she described has been confirmed by either Kardashian or Hamilton. Fans looking for hard proof will not find it here. Still, in the parallel world of celebrity mystics and crystal‑lined boutiques, that hardly dampens interest.

Kim Kardashian's 'Real Love', Not 'Media Love', Says Psychic

The public relationship history for Kim, who has navigated a series of high‑profile partnerships, divorces and media frenzies. Wallace suggested this dynamic with Hamilton feels different, insisting their bond is 'real love and not just media love' and that 'what they're building feels genuine.'

There is a faint note of challenge in that claim. Kardashian's love life has long been treated as storyline material, fodder for The Kardashians and a thousand paparazzi lenses. To label this one 'not just media love' is to draw a line under the idea that every romance is primarily a plot point. Whether that is fair to previous partners is another question, but it does speak to how determined some close to her circle appear to be to reframe this latest chapter.

Wallace went further, predicting the romance will not fizzle out once the headlines cool. 'She's going to stay with him,' the psychic said. 'He's probably the least person you'd expect her to be with. It's showing me it will grow stronger.' Again, this is one woman's reading rather than inside information, yet it taps into a theme fans have been quietly voicing online: that Hamilton, who has built a disciplined, tightly managed career in one of the most pressured sports on earth, might anchor Kardashian in a different way.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are deeply in love. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rhJZ0ox8Tz — Peace Ighodaro💛 (@peace_igho) February 6, 2026

Low‑Key Wedding And Baby Talk Around Kim Kardashian And Hamilton

If Wallace is right, Kim and Lewis are in no hurry to lock in the big milestones, but they are, allegedly, looking in that direction. 'I think she's a bit cautious, but I've got a feeling they want everything together eventually. There's just no rush,' the psychic said, describing a couple who know the script all too well and are in no mood to repeat a lavish, over‑exposed spectacle.

On marriage, Wallace was careful yet confident. She sees wedding bells somewhere on the horizon, but not the kind of sprawling, camera‑heavy extravaganza that has marked Kardashian's past nuptials. 'They want to do things discreetly and not make it a media thing,' she told the paper. 'They've both done so well for themselves that they don't need all the press around them anymore.'

That idea of discretion jars intriguingly with Kardashian's decades‑long professional instinct to monetise visibility. Yet Hamilton, whose life is measured in split‑seconds and race strategies, has often compartmentalised his private world. A smaller, quieter wedding would suit the image of two people who have already conquered the noisy part of fame.

The bolder part of Wallace's prediction concerned children. Asked directly whether kids could be part of the picture, she replied: 'Kids? I feel yes. I can't say any more, but it is possible.' She did not specify timelines, how that might work in practice or whether this would involve pregnancy, surrogacy or other routes. No supporting detail was offered, and there has been no hint from the couple that baby plans are under way, so everything on that front should be taken with a grain of salt.

Kim Kardashian just announced on her Instagram story that she’s pregnant with Lewis Hamilton’s child and will name their son after him. This good news came just after Lewis’s recent success in Formula 1, where he lifted the P2 trophy on the podium. They are also reportedly… pic.twitter.com/OmZRWtrnFQ — SIR1⭐️ (@sa10nee) June 8, 2026

Interest in the pair shows little sign of flagging. Hamilton's recent outing at the Monaco Grand Prix ensured his every move was dissected, his name trending across social media, while Kardashian remains a permanent fixture of global celebrity culture. For now, the only solid facts are that they are together and mostly keeping the details to themselves. The rest lives, for the moment, in the realm of readings, hints and a psychic's confident belief that this is the one that lasts.