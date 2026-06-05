A new HBO documentary is drawing renewed attention to one of New York's strangest and most disturbing cult scandals, tracing how a self-proclaimed extraterrestrial guru manipulated aspiring models, socialites and young men while hiding behind the glamour of Manhattan's fashion world.

'Bring Me the Beauties,' which premiered on HBO on 1 June, centres on former supermodel Hoyt Richards and his years inside the group Eternal Values, led by Frederick Von Mierers, a charismatic conman who claimed he was an alien consciousness sent to prepare humanity for the apocalypse.

Initial Details About the Documentary

The documentary arrives decades after the cult first unravelled publicly, The Hollywood Reporter states. Richards was not an obscure follower isolated from society.

During the late 1980s, he was one of the most successful male models in the world, working with photographers including Bruce Weber, Richard Avedon and Helmut Newton while appearing alongside Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell at the peak of the fashion industry's excess-driven era.

Behind that success, however, Richards was living what the film presents as a tightly controlled double life.

The Cult Leader Who Embedded Himself In Manhattan Society

Frederick Von Mierers, born Frederick Myers in Brooklyn, spent years reinventing himself as an Upper East Side socialite with fabricated aristocratic connections and claims of inherited wealth.

According to accounts explored in the documentary, he cultivated proximity to designers, decorators, nightlife figures and wealthy New Yorkers while presenting himself as spiritually enlightened.

Followers were told he was a 'walk-in ', meaning an 'alien' being from the star 'Arcturus' had taken over his body to guide a chosen group through an impending global collapse.

He also built a lucrative business selling gemstones he claimed carried divine properties.

The documentary argues that contradiction became central to his influence. Young people entering his orbit encountered someone who sounded bizarre, yet appeared socially validated by wealth, fashion and status.

By 1990, prosecutors were investigating allegations connected to fraudulent gemstone sales reportedly worth nearly $2 million (£1.49 million). That same year, Vanity Fair published a major exposé examining the cult and the people caught inside it.

Von Mierers died shortly after the article appeared, but the group itself did not disappear.

Hoyt Richards Lived A Public Fantasy And A Private Nightmare

Richards first met Von Mierers at age 16 on Nantucket in 1981. According to the documentary, the encounter quickly evolved into emotional dependence and long term psychological control.

A few years later, Von Mierers introduced him to Ford Models president Joey Hunter, helping launch Richards' modelling career at extraordinary speed.

Soon, Richards was travelling constantly between New York, Milan and Paris while becoming one of fashion's most visible male faces.

Yet after campaigns, fittings and celebrity parties, he routinely returned to apartments shared with cult members who slept on mats, surrendered their earnings and reported their thoughts and daily behaviour back to group leaders.

Accordingly, independent relationships were discouraged and personal identity itself gradually became subordinate to the cult's ideology.

Richards appeared to embody freedom, wealth and beauty while privately losing autonomy over nearly every aspect of his life. Director Chris Smith, who previously worked on 'Tiger King,' said the contrast was what initially drew him to the story.

'I've never found cult stories that interesting,' Smith said. 'But this one felt different because of the dual life.'

Abuse Allegations Reach Beyond The Film

The documentary also revisits allegations of manipulation and sexual abuse surrounding Von Mierers, including accounts involving teenagers and young men moving through New York's nightlife and modelling scenes during the Studio 54 era.

Among those discussed are Richard and Robert Dupont, twins connected to the city's social scene who separately encountered Von Mierers as teenagers. Robert Dupont later alleged he experienced repeated sexual abuse while living with him.

Fashion during the 1980s often blurred professional boundaries with celebrity culture, nightlife and personal dependency. 'Bring Me the Beauties' argues that Von Mierers exploited precisely those conditions.

Read more HBO's 'Bring Me the Beauties': Shock Alien Sex Cult Ensnared Princeton Student HBO's 'Bring Me the Beauties': Shock Alien Sex Cult Ensnared Princeton Student

The Cult Survived Long After Its Founder Died

Following Von Mierers' death in 1990, remaining members relocated to North Carolina near Asheville, where they prepared for an apocalypse the cult predicted would arrive in 1999.

Members reportedly stockpiled food, guns and gold while waiting for civilisation to collapse and spacecraft to arrive.

Richards eventually began questioning the prophecies after years travelling internationally for modelling work and observing that the catastrophic events repeatedly predicted by the group were never materialising.

Leaving proved psychologically difficult. Richards later described experiencing humiliation and emotional abuse from remaining leaders before finally escaping in 1999 with help from fellow model Fabio, who flew him to Los Angeles and offered him a place to stay.

Today, Richards works as a cult exit counsellor helping families recover loved ones from high-control groups.