Kaylee Hottle, the actor who portrayed Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has died aged 18 following a car crash in Maryland. Her death has prompted renewed interest in the young performer's life, career, and influence as one of Hollywood's most prominent deaf actors.

Many people searching for Hottle are also asking whether she was born deaf and how successful her acting career became. Although her time in Hollywood was tragically short, she had already established herself as a rising talent whose performances helped broaden opportunities for deaf actors on the big screen.

Was Kaylee Hottle Born Deaf?

Kaylee Hottle was born deaf into a deaf family, with American Sign Language (ASL) serving as her first language. She often spoke about wanting audiences to see deafness as a natural part of life rather than a limitation.

'I think some people see ASL and deafness as a barrier or a gift, but it's just a language, and deaf is just deaf,' Hottle said in a previous interview. 'We can do many things, just not hear.'

She attended the Texas School for the Deaf, which paid tribute following news of her death, describing her as a beloved member of its community.

How Kaylee Hottle Built Her Hollywood Career

Hottle made her feature-film debut in 2021's Godzilla vs Kong, playing Jia, a deaf orphan who develops a unique bond with Kong. The role became one of the film's emotional centrepieces and earned praise for casting a deaf actor to portray a deaf character authentically.

To improve communication on set, co-stars Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgård learned ASL so they could interact directly with Hottle during filming. She later reprised the role in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, helping continue Jia's story and earning a Saturn Award nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor.

Beyond the MonsterVerse films, Hottle also appeared in an episode of Magnum P.I. and featured in several television commercials, gradually building a promising acting résumé.

Kaylee Hottle's Net Worth

Kaylee Hottle's net worth has not been publicly disclosed, and there are no verified estimates from reliable financial sources. Her professional income is believed to have come primarily from her acting work in the Godzilla franchise, television appearances, and commercial projects.

Given that her career was only beginning, financial figures circulating online remain speculative and have not been confirmed by Hottle or her representatives. While her commercial success was still developing, her influence on disability representation in Hollywood extended well beyond box office earnings.

Why Her Legacy Matters

Hottle frequently used interviews to encourage greater inclusion of deaf performers both in front of and behind the camera.

'I'm acting in monster movies as a deaf person,' she said in another interview. 'I want deaf people to know that they can do that too, just like me. There are no limits.'

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Following news of her death, tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry. Rebecca Hall wrote on Instagram that she was 'devastated' by the news, sharing photographs from the set of the films and offering condolences to Hottle's family.

Millie Bobby Brown also paid tribute, writing that she was 'so devastated' and that Hottle 'will be deeply missed.'

Although Kaylee Hottle appeared in only a handful of productions, her performances helped demonstrate that authentic representation can strengthen mainstream storytelling. Her work as Jia introduced millions of viewers to a deaf character whose identity was portrayed not as a limitation, but simply as one part of who she was, leaving a lasting legacy that reached far beyond the MonsterVerse.