Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot musician Sid Wilson have ended their engagement after months of apparent relationship strain, which culminated in a series of unusually direct Instagram posts.

The pair are currently 'not together', a source said, following what has been described as an extended period of unhappiness and repeated reconciliation attempts.

'There is no secret that she's not happy with him,' the source reported. 'They've had a lot of back and forth.'

Airing Grievances Online

Osbourne, 41, and Wilson, 49, began dating in January 2022. The pair met at 1999's 'Ozzfest', an event founded by parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and quickly became close friends. They welcomed their son, Sidney, later that year, and became engaged in July 2025, when Wilson proposed during Ozzy's final concert.

Their separation was not publicly confirmed until this week, but Osbourne had already allowed much of the dispute to surface online.

In a sequence of Instagram stories posted on Monday, she wrote, 'Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence It's distraction. When the mask slips, they don't face the mirror they throw it at someone else. I also heard that when you break a mirror you get 7 years bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability! As they say, some are sicker than others.'

In a later upload, she added, 'My job is to protect my kids. Not your feelings. Not your expectations. Not judgments I didn't ask for'. She emphasized that her responsibility was to protect their 'wellbeing', 'nervous systems' and 'emotional safety'.

She concluded with what appeared to be a direct appeal to Wilson: 'Also, while I'm at it, can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah and maybe some child support?'

The messages have turned public long-rumoured grievances, as well as extended speculation on private separation. Neither Osbourne nor Wilson has personally confirmed the end of the engagement, and representatives for both have been remained quiet on the matter.

Where is Osbourne Focusing Their Energy Next?

According to a source close to the family, Osbourne is currently concentrating on raising her three-year-old son and supporting her mother, Sharon Osbourne, following the death of Ozzy Osbourne in July 2025. In June 2026, Sharon was forced to miss the unveiling of a statue honoring her late husband at the Hellfest music festival in France, due to an unexpected hospital visit.

'Her priority is her mother', the source said, maintaining that Osbourne wants to remain close to Sharon and is 'very focused' on being 'the best mom she can be'.

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The couple's son Sidney is currently 3 years old. In a September 2023 interview, Osbourne saidthat becoming a mother was 'the best thing that has ever happened to me."

'She just doesn't want the drama in her life right now,' the insider continued. 'Sid has a lot he needs to work through on his own.'

In March, another source told stated that Osbourne was in a 'challenging headspace' and that the pair were struggling to reconcile competing priorities, including disagreements over where they should spend their time.

Her father Ozzy's death was also said to have profoundly affected her, drawing Osbourne closer to her mother while placing further strain on the relationship.

Wilson has so far offered no public response to the accusations implied by Osbourne's posts. Public speculation continues over who is responsible for the fallout.