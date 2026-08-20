Australian radio presenter Kyle Sandilands revealed on Wednesday that Keith Urban hinted at his impending divorce from Nicole Kidman in an urgent text message sent shortly before the couple announced their shock split. Speaking on his broadcast on 19 August 2026, the broadcaster admitted that he completely overlooked the subtle warning sign from the country singer, who reached out just ahead of public confirmation that the two stars were ending their marriage.

For context, the award-winning musician and the Oscar-winning actress stunned fans across the world when they confirmed the breakdown of their 20-year marriage in September 2025. The pair had long stood as one of the most enduring couples in global entertainment, making the sudden announcement an unexpected blow to followers who had seen little public indication of friction.

Read more Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Divorce: Singer Reportedly Hides Secret Dating Life With Non-Disclosure Agreements Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Divorce: Singer Reportedly Hides Secret Dating Life With Non-Disclosure Agreements

Kyle Sandilands Missed Keith Urban Divorce Hint

Speaking candidly to listeners on air, Sandilands recounted how the musician contacted him while arranging travel back to his home country. The presenter explained that Urban reached out directly to propose an immediate face-to-face meeting, a request that only carried heavy significance when viewed in hindsight.

Urban sent him a private note stating, 'Bro, when I get there we MUST catch up.' Sandilands confessed that the desperate tone was entirely lost on him during the initial exchange.

'I looked back at that and thought, aha,' Sandilands said during the broadcast. 'I didn't realise what he was saying then.' It is mad how even the closest friends fail to read between the lines when personal crises brew behind closed doors.

Broadcaster Discusses Keith Urban Nicole Kidman Split

Reflecting on the fallout, the radio host insisted he remains fiercely neutral about the high-profile separation, pointing out that both performers are close personal acquaintances. He suggested that the quiet dissolution was simply the inevitable conclusion of two demanding lives rather than the product of bitter animosity.

'Keith is a really nice guy and Nicole is super sweet as well,' Sandilands explained to his audience. 'Some of these relationships just come to a natural end.'

The presenter added that when public figures like these two are naturally quite private, they simply do not air their dirty laundry. Sandilands reinforced that they are both really sweet people, he likes them very much, and he is strictly not taking sides in the matter.

Nicole Kidman Travels Iceland Following Shock Divorce

While Sandilands revisited the painful period surrounding the breakup, Kidman appeared focused on moving forward with her family during an overseas getaway. The actress recently took to her Instagram account to post photographs documenting an extended holiday in Iceland alongside her two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Sharing a carousel of holiday moments from their travels, Kidman expressed deep appreciation for the remote northern destination and the hospitality extended to her travelling party. Kidman wrote in her social media caption, 'Beautiful country, trip of a life time. @ritzcarltonyachtcollection, thank you for being so kind to my family and guests. We love you Iceland!'

The holiday photographs drew immediate attention from followers, particularly because the Hollywood star chose to display her naturally curly hair rather than her typical polished styling. Admirers flooded the comment section to praise the nostalgic appearance, comparing the aesthetic to her earliest breakthrough screen roles during the nineties.

One supporter commented that the curly hair brought back memories of vintage nineties Kidman, whilst another described the natural look as youthful and striking. A third admirer observed that the authentic curls recalled the distinctive image from her earliest cinematic work.