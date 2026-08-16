Slipknot have confirmed they will 'no longer be associated' with Sid Wilson, ending the DJ and keyboardist's 28-year tenure with the Des Moines metal band in a brief statement released on Friday.

The announcement, which was initially posted and deleted from Slipknot's social media accounts before appearing through Knotfest, read: 'Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.'

The news came after weeks of reports claiming Wilson, 49, had been 'kicked out' of Slipknot following an internal breakdown in relations. It was first reported on 31 July that Wilson had been permanently removed from the group, citing a source with direct knowledge, though the outlet did not initially disclose a reason.

A follow-up report days later claimed the decision came after the band 'finally had enough of Sid's behaviour,' specifically over allegations about the way he treated his bandmates, and that the move was 'a long time coming.' Those claims have not been confirmed by Slipknot or Wilson.

Slipknot Confirm They Will 'No Longer Be Associated' With Sid Wilson as Behaviour Claims Surface

The Knotfest statement offered no explanation for the split, sticking to the stark confirmation and a courtesy wish for Wilson's future.

That silence leaves a gap fans have been trying to fill since the initial reports, especially after guitarist Jim Root urged caution in an Instagram Stories post on 1 August, 'Don't believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath.' Root has since explained that he made the comment because he did not know what to believe when the reports first emerged.

By mid-August, though, the band's own statement made the outcome clear, even if the precise cause remains unaddressed in public.

Wilson joined Slipknot in early 1998 as the band's ninth member, before the group signed with Roadrunner Records later that year and released its self-titled major-label debut in 1999. He became known for his gas-mask-inspired stagewear and high-energy antics, including dives and climbing venue structures.

His departure leaves vocalist Corey Taylor, percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and guitarist Mick Thomson as members who were already in Slipknot when Wilson joined in 1998, while guitarist Jim Root joined the following year.

The band's subsequent lineup changes have included the death of bassist Paul Gray in 2010, the departure of drummer Joey Jordison in 2013 and Jordison's death in 2021. The specific reason for Wilson's departure remains unconfirmed.

Reports citing unnamed sources have alleged that tensions over his behaviour towards bandmates contributed to the decision, but neither Slipknot nor Wilson has publicly substantiated those claims.

Sid Wilson's Exit Confirmed as Kelly Osbourne Split Unfolds

The confirmation arrives against a difficult personal backdrop for Wilson, who has also ended his engagement to Kelly Osbourne. Reports of difficulties in their relationship emerged earlier this year, months after Wilson proposed at Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham in 2025.

People reported this month that Osbourne is 'not happy' with Wilson and that she is focused on staying close to her mother, Sharon, and being 'the best mom she can be' to their 3½-year-old son, Sidney.

Sources told People the former couple had 'a lot of back and forth' and that Osbourne 'just doesn't want the drama in her life right now,' adding that 'Sid has a lot he needs to work through on his own.'

In early August, Osbourne posted a series of blunt Instagram Storiesthat appeared to address Wilson, demanding the return of her dogs and personal belongings and referencing child support, before the posts expired.

Representatives for both parties have not issued public statements addressing the specifics of their relationship breakdown, while Wilson has not publicly addressed the circumstances of his departure from Slipknot.

Slipknot's lineup has undergone dramatic changes over the years. Percussionist Chris Fehn was dismissed in 2019 following a legal dispute over compensation, and keyboardist and sampler Craig Jones exited in 2023 under circumstances that have never been publicly explained.

The last member to leave before Wilson was drummer Jay Weinberg in November 2023, when the band said they had 'decided to part ways.' Eloy Casagrande subsequently joined as drummer in 2024.

What happens next for Slipknot is unclear. There has been no announcement of a replacement for Wilson, and the band's brief statement offered no roadmap for future shows or recordings.

For a group long associated with its distinctive nine-member lineup, losing its turntablist after nearly three decades is more than a personnel change; it marks the departure of another member closely associated with Slipknot's breakthrough era. Yet the band's message was clipped and final, leaving the reason for the split unanswered.