Tyler Duckworth, the two-time The Challenge champion who recently reunited with fellow cast members at a fan event, has died at 44, but authorities have yet to determine what caused his death. His mother, Joni, confirmed the news on Facebook on Thursday, 13 August, saying her son had died earlier in the week and that his cause of death remains unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the reality star's death are now being investigated, with an autopsy and toxicology testing expected to provide answers. Police have also said there are currently no apparent signs of foul play or a suspicious death.

Tyler Duckworth Cause of Death

Grand Forks police officers were dispatched to Duckworth's residence at about 11:45am on Tuesday, 11 August, after a neighbour reported water coming through the ceiling from his apartment. Officers subsequently found Duckworth deceased in his bathroom, according to authorities.

Police said the investigation remains pending and that it was not immediately clear how long Duckworth had been deceased. Authorities noted that he had been seen the previous day.

The cause of death of Tyler Duckworth is expected to remain unanswered until the autopsy is completed. A toxicology report will also be conducted, with authorities saying those results can take between 10 and 12 weeks.

Police Reveal New Details in Investigation

While the circumstances remain under investigation, authorities have not indicated that Duckworth's death was suspicious. Police said there appeared to be no evidence of foul play.

That distinction is significant as officials continue waiting for the medical examiner's findings. At this stage, no specific cause of death has been publicly established, and speculation about what happened to the former The Challenge contestant has not been confirmed by authorities.

Duckworth at 'Challenge Mania' Days Before His Death

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Duckworth's death came less than two weeks after he appeared at a Challenge Mania event in Minneapolis on 31 July. He shared photographs from the gathering with fellow The Challenge alumni, including Rachel Robinson, Brad Fiorenza, Tina Barta and Mark Long.

In a post following the event, Duckworth expressed his appreciation for the fans and said he was proud to represent his hometown. His recent public appearance has added poignancy to news of his sudden death.

'The Challenge' Stars Remember Tyler Duckworth

Scott Yager, co-host of the Challenge Mania podcast, said Duckworth's appearance at the Minneapolis event had been arranged only days earlier. Yager remembered him for his energy, stories and ability to make people smile.

Derrick Kosinski, another Challenge Mania co-host and former contestant, also paid tribute to Duckworth, recalling their time competing together and describing him as a bright and joyful presence.

Duckworth's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the wider Challenge community.

Tyler Duckworth Won Two 'Challenge' Seasons

Duckworth first appeared on MTV's The Real World: Key West in 2006 after graduating from Tufts University. He later competed on six seasons of The Challenge, including The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Rivals, All Stars 2 and All Stars 3.

He won Cutthroat and Rivals, becoming a two-time champion of the franchise. After stepping away from reality television, Duckworth worked as a middle and high school teacher before returning to The Challenge for All Stars 2 in 2021 and All Stars 3 in 2022.

His cause of death remains undetermined as authorities await the results of the autopsy and toxicology tests.