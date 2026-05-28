Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are said to be moving quickly into 'serious' territory after being photographed on a beach holiday in Hawaii and then on a double date in Los Angeles this month with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, but friends reportedly fear the new couple's whirlwind romance could end in heartbreak for the model.

Speculation around Kendall and Jacob first flared after the pair were reportedly seen kissing at a Coachella after-party last month. According to heat, it later emerged the two had actually been dating for months, having been introduced by Kendall's younger sister Kylie, who is in a long-term relationship with Elordi's friend and fellow actor Timothée. The Hawaii trip, where Kendall, 30, was pictured sipping wine beside the Euphoria star, has only intensified the sense that the relationship is no longer casual.

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her relationship with Jacob Elordi. In a recent interview she stated that when he first approached her she was very shy and when they started talking she was filled with joy. She said that he is very nice and when he asked her out she… pic.twitter.com/P4c6rr3AVC — Joe (@Joethecreator99) May 27, 2026

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi And A 'Non-Stop Holiday' Romance

Insiders quoted by the magazine paint a picture of Jacob as both attentive and disarmingly persuasive. One source claims: 'Jacob is incredibly charming. He's very zeroed in on Kendall and has been pouring all his attention into her, so it's intoxicating.' That word keeps coming up around these two. Intoxicating, heady, hard to keep at arm's length.

Read more Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Dating: Euphoria Star Accused Of Fake Injury Cover To Hide Beach Date Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Dating: Euphoria Star Accused Of Fake Injury Cover To Hide Beach Date

Kendall went in with her eyes open. She is said to have told friends she would 'stay grounded' and protect her boundaries, aware of Elordi's reputation as a heartbreaker. The Australian actor, 28, has previously attracted intense attention for his past relationships, and Kendall, who has dated a string of high-profile men, has long seen herself as someone who does not get 'played by those types,' the source suggests.

Yet the pace of this relationship appears to have unsettled that resolve. 'It's gotten a lot more intense than she was expecting,' the insider continues. 'Jacob is so much fun they're jumping from one place to the next and it's like a non-stop holiday. And when they aren't together, he's all she wants to talk about.' It is the sort of description that feels familiar in celebrity circles: the glamorous blur of travel, late nights and sudden intimacy, only this time those around her are said to be quietly tapping the brakes.

The double date with Kylie and Timothée in LA has cemented the sense that this is now a fully integrated, family-adjacent relationship. These are not just stolen festival moments. If the account from sources is accurate, Jacob is now firmly in the Kardashian-Jenner social orbit, and that carries its own weight.

Friends Urge Caution As Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Grow Closer

According to heat, this is not a breezy, detached Kendall. Her past romances with NBA stars Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, and most recently Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, have often been framed as measured, even when they were lengthy. Here, the tone is different.

'Jacob wants to be with Kendall all the time and is very sincere,' the source claims, pushing back against the idea he is simply playing a part. He is described as 'much more emotionally intelligent than people would expect' and keen on 'deep conversations.' The two are said to be 'on the same page about so many things,' an alignment that sounds ideal on paper and yet, perhaps paradoxically, is what has unsettled some in her inner circle.

The insider suggests this intensity is 'very out of character for her, she's usually so detached and independent, but not in this case.' The concern, as relayed to the magazine, is not that Jacob is necessarily acting in bad faith, but that Kendall has allowed herself to be more emotionally exposed than usual, fast. Family and friends, the source says, are warning her 'she needs to keep things in perspective and not get too swept away.'

The origin story of the relationship adds another layer. Kylie, 28, is credited with playing matchmaker after spending time with Elordi during awards season, when he was nominated for Frankenstein and Timothée was up for Marty Supreme. 'Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kendall, so she was like, Date this guy already,' a separate source previously told heat. If that account is accurate, this is not a random Hollywood fling but a setup endorsed from within the family, which may make any potential fallout more complicated.

Publicly, neither Kendall nor Jacob has confirmed the relationship or commented on the reports of a burgeoning romance. Still, the image taking shape is of a model who prides herself on staying in control, caught up in something that, by several accounts, feels anything but controlled. In Hollywood, that can be either the beginning of a solid partnership or the prelude to another very public ending, and right now, even those closest to her do not seem entirely sure which way this one will go.