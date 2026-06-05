A fresh royal finance row has erupted in Britain, with claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was allowed to earn private income through subletting arrangements, while Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to live in high-end royal residences under reportedly favourable rent terms.

The latest scrutiny comes from a National Audit Office report that has thrown a harsh spotlight on royal property deals, historic lease arrangements, and what critics describe as a deeply uneven system of royal benefits.

At the centre of it all is a question that refuses to go away: how exactly is the modern royal lifestyle being funded, and who is ultimately paying the price?

Both princesses, despite having careers, owning several homes and being married to men with high-paying jobs, have had their rent paid by the King. Several have called this arrangement 'outrageous,' and that the royal family are taking the British public 'for a complete ride.' pic.twitter.com/02T7yR50Bk — Metro (@MetroUK) June 5, 2026

Andrew's Subletting Arrangement Back Under the Microscope

The most controversial element involves Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his long-standing lease at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

According to the watchdog report, the lease arrangement allowed subletting of certain cottages on the estate, with income generated from those properties reportedly not returning to the Crown Estate. That detail alone has reignited anger over Andrew's subletting of Royal Lodge income, particularly as the wider public continues to question how such arrangements were structured and supervised.

The report also notes the possibility of significant financial implications arising from his departure from the property, including compensation that could exceed £300,000. However, the exact figures and final terms have not been publicly confirmed.

Still, the suggestion that such sums could be involved has added fuel to an already sensitive debate, especially given the Duke's long history of controversy and his withdrawal from royal duties.

Beatrice and Eugenie have lived rent-free at Palaces for YEARS: Andrew's daughters do no royal duties, have jobs and are married... but don't pay a penny https://t.co/m0oHDBzv3K — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) June 4, 2026

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's Housing Arrangements Raise Eyebrows

While attention has focused heavily on Prince Andrew, the report also highlights the housing situation of his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Both princesses live in prestigious royal properties, with Eugenie based at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace and Beatrice residing in an apartment at St James's Palace.

Neither is a working royal, yet both continue to benefit from accommodation linked to the royal estate structure.

According to the National Audit Office findings, their rent is reportedly paid through arrangements connected to King Charles via the Duchy of Lancaster, despite neither receiving Sovereign Grant funding.

That detail has intensified scrutiny of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's rent arrangements, with critics questioning why non-working royals continue to benefit from subsidised palace living.

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The King's Role and the Funding Question Everyone Is Asking

At the heart of the debate is the role of King Charles III and the funding mechanism used to support certain royal expenses.

The report suggests that housing costs for Beatrice and Eugenie are covered through the Privy Purse, which draws income from the Duchy of Lancaster, a private estate traditionally used to fund the monarch's personal expenditure.

This has led to renewed focus on King Charles paying rent for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, even though the exact financial figures have not been disclosed.

Officials have not confirmed how much is paid annually, or how those payments compare to full market rates.

What is clear, however, is that the arrangement sits in a grey zone between private funding and institutional royal support, a distinction that continues to frustrate transparency campaigners.

Andrew sublet Royal Lodge homes and King pays Beatrice and Eugenie’s rent – report https://t.co/mHUzCyS2jQ pic.twitter.com/AhY71gbbUw — The Independent (@Independent) June 4, 2026

Below-Market Rents and Outdated Valuations

The National Audit Office also raised concerns about how rental values were calculated, noting that some valuations used for determining rent were based on older market assessments.

Eugenie's rent was linked to 2018 valuations, while Beatrice's was tied to 2020 valuations, with both gradually increasing over time but still assessed below full open-market levels.

This has fuelled debate around royal rent below market value in the UK, particularly given the scale and prestige of the properties involved.

Critics argue that even incremental increases still leave questions about whether the system reflects fair market practice or inherited privilege.

Supporters, however, point out that royal housing arrangements are historically complex and often tied to long-term estate management structures rather than standard rental agreements.

Public Reaction and Political Backlash Build

Unsurprisingly, the revelations have triggered strong reactions across political and public spheres.

Critics argue that the findings reinforce long-standing concerns about the royal family housing controversy, particularly regarding perceptions of privilege and unequal financial treatment.

As scrutiny intensifies, critics warn the arrangements risk eroding public trust, particularly when key details on payments and property valuations remain behind closed doors.

Buckingham Palace, however, has pushed back on the criticism, welcoming the National Audit Office report and insisting it helps 'clarify' royal property management and strengthen transparency, even as questions continue to swirl over what has not been fully revealed.