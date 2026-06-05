Zeynab Javadli, an Azerbaijani national and ex‑wife of a Dubai royal, has disappeared with her three children following a reported night‑time police raid, amid a long‑running custody dispute with her former husband.

British legal representatives say communication with the 34‑year‑old stopped completely this week, leaving her relatives searching for answers. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have not yet issued any public clarification regarding the whereabouts of the mother and children.

How A Bitter Custody Dispute Led To Emirati Police Intervention

Javadli was previously married to 49‑year‑old Sheikh Saeed, a nephew of the Dubai ruler. Following their separation, the former couple entered a contentious legal battle over the guardianship of their daughters.

Judicial authorities had already intervened, affecting the family's living arrangements. She was ordered to hand over the children two months ago.

🚨 MISSING PERSON ALERT 🚨

Zeynab Javadli, ex-wife of Dubai Prince Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, nephew of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed, and her three young daughters are missing. Friends, family and lawyers have heard NOTHING since Tuesday night. The Azerbaijani… pic.twitter.com/fl8eS9Hjxd — David Haigh (@haighdavid) June 4, 2026

The situation escalated when the royal family member took further legal action against his former spouse. The latest development involved the ex‑husband lodging a complaint accusing Javadli of kidnapping their daughters.

This prolonged legal dispute has created an unstable environment for the children, who have already experienced several changes in custody during the ongoing court proceedings.

How A British Lawyer Raised The Alarm Over The Missing Family

David Haigh, the British lawyer representing Javadli, has publicly voiced serious concerns about his client. He confirmed he maintained regular contact with her until the evening of the reported intervention.

Haigh specified that he last spoke to her on Tuesday night. Following that final telephone conversation, he said she then vanished without leaving any contact details.

The legal team urgently sought information from local law enforcement agencies. However, he said the authorities did not provide a single explanation as to what might have happened to her.

An Empty Residence And A Mother's Discovery

The circumstances surrounding the family deepened when Javadli's mother arrived in Dubai for a visit. She went to the family residence expecting to reunite with her daughter.

Instead, she found the house locked and empty. The discovery prompted urgent appeals for diplomatic assistance from international representatives.

The concerned mother is currently in touch with the police in Dubai to register the disappearance. She is also coordinating with the consulate of Azerbaijan, Javadli's home country.

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Why The Former International Gymnast Faced Possible Arrest

Before her marriage, Javadli built an athletic career as an Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast. Her recent actions to retain custody have placed her in precarious legal territory locally.

Legal observers note she has been facing potential arrest for online offences. This risk stems from an incident where she livestreamed a previous visit by Dubai Police to her home.

Reflecting on that confrontation, Javadli explained the desperation that led her to broadcast the police visit. 'I knew that it was the last chance to be with my children as they would never let me see them again. I genuinely believed that it was my last chance, so I just opened a livestream and called for help,' she said at that time.

As the search effort continues, human rights advocates are monitoring the situation. The silence from official channels means this custody case remains under scrutiny.