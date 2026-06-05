Vivian Wilson, the estranged daughter of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has once again drawn public attention after declining to discuss her father during a recent fashion event in Ibiza, Spain.

The incident, which quickly circulated on social media this week, has renewed interest in the years-long separation between Wilson and one of the world's wealthiest men, as well as her repeated insistence that wealth and family ties will not define her future.

The news came after Wilson's appearance at a Desigual Vintage event in Ibiza, where she was speaking with reporters on the red carpet. The exchange shifted when an interviewer asked whether her father was the 'best.' Appearing uncertain about the question, Wilson reportedly sought clarification before offering a brief response and ending the conversation.

Footage of the moment spread rapidly online, prompting widespread discussion about her relationship with Musk and the choices she has made since distancing herself from him.

A Public Divide Under The Spotlight

The episode served as another public reminder of a family divide that has been visible for several years. Wilson, now 22, publicly came out as transgender in 2020 and later dropped the Musk surname from her legal name. Since then, she has spoken openly about wanting to forge an identity separate from her father's public profile and business empire.

Online reaction to the Ibiza incident was largely supportive. Many social media users praised Wilson's decision to leave the interview rather than engage with a question she appeared unwilling to answer. Several comments highlighted what they viewed as a measured response to an uncomfortable situation, while others criticised the interviewer for steering the discussion towards Musk rather than Wilson's own work and public appearance.

One commenter wrote that simply walking away demonstrated 'class,' while another expressed sympathy for the challenges of navigating a fractured family relationship under intense public scrutiny. Others directed criticism at the interviewer, arguing that the exchange placed unnecessary focus on Musk rather than the model herself.

Public fascination with the rift has persisted in part because of Musk's own comments about his daughter. According to The Blast, the billionaire recently reiterated that Wilson's transition played a significant role in shaping his political outlook. The issue resurfaced during Pride Month, when Wilson appeared in a Savage X Fenty campaign that generated widespread online attention.

Images from the campaign circulated widely across social media platforms, including Musk's social network, X. A user suggested that Wilson's transition had influenced a series of major decisions in Musk's life, including his acquisition of Twitter and his shift toward right-wing political positions. Musk responded with a one-word reply: 'True.'

Forging An Independent Path

Wilson has made clear in previous interviews that she does not expect reconciliation and has accepted the reality of their estrangement. While she acknowledges that Musk will always be part of her personal history, she has repeatedly stated that she does not want that connection to determine her future.

Her comments have also shed light on an issue that continues to intrigue observers. As one of Musk's children, Wilson is theoretically connected to a fortune worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Yet she has consistently distanced herself from discussions about inheritance, privilege and wealth.

In remarks reported by The Blast, Wilson suggested that her greatest concern is not financial security but the effect that power and the pursuit of wealth can have on individuals. She has indicated that she prefers a more grounded lifestyle and does not aspire to become exceptionally wealthy.

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That position has helped fuel public interest because it runs counter to assumptions often made about the children of billionaires. Wilson has dismissed speculation that she enjoys vast personal wealth, stating that she does not have the kind of financial resources many people imagine. Instead, she has portrayed herself as someone focused on building an independent life on her own terms.

For now, the brief encounter in Ibiza appears to have reinforced a message Wilson has been communicating for years. Despite continuing public curiosity about her father, she remains determined to keep the spotlight on her own life rather than on the billionaire from whom she has chosen to remain apart.