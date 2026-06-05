US President Donald Trump's latest medical summary has ignited a debate over White House transparency after a medication previously listed in official records failed to appear in last week's documentation.

The omission concerns finasteride, a widely used treatment for male-pattern baldness, and has prompted immediate discussion among medical experts regarding the accuracy and completeness of the health disclosures surrounding the 79-year-old President.

The latest discussion follows the publication of a three-page health summary that described him as being in 'excellent health' and fully capable of carrying out his duties, while omitting a drug that had appeared in previous public disclosures.

Health Questions Grow Over Missing Medication

Finasteride, commonly sold under the brand name Propecia, is prescribed to millions of men to slow hair loss. However, the medication is also associated with a range of potential side effects, including sexual dysfunction, depression and, in rare cases, enlargement of breast tissue in men.

According to Daily Star, the medication has not appeared in Trump's publicly released health records since his return to the White House in January. White House officials declined to clarify whether the President had stopped taking the drug or whether it was simply excluded from the latest report.

Asked about the omission, officials stated that the report included all medications considered clinically relevant for disclosure at this time. They further maintained that no undisclosed conditions or procedures materially affecting Trump's health had been withheld from the public.

The response has done little to satisfy some medical observers.

Robert Klitzman, a psychiatrist at Columbia University, argued that the lack of clarity raises broader concerns about transparency. He told the Washington Post that the omission creates 'significant questions' about what other information may not be publicly disclosed.

His concerns centre not only on the medication itself but also on the possibility that side effects linked to mental health could affect a President's performance in the office. While there is no evidence that Trump has experienced such complications, Klitzman suggested that unanswered questions naturally invite scrutiny, given the demands of the presidency.

Importantly, no evidence has been presented showing that Trump currently suffers from depression or any cognitive impairment. The concerns being raised are based on the absence of information rather than confirmation of a medical problem.

Medical Records Face Renewed Scrutiny

The debate arrives against the backdrop of previous controversies involving Trump's health disclosures.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's former physician, Harold Bornstein, famously issued a letter declaring that Trump would be the healthiest individual ever elected President. Years later, Bornstein said Trump had dictated the contents of the statement himself, fuelling criticism of the campaign's handling of medical information.

Questions also emerged during Trump's battle with COVID-19 in 2020. At the time, the White House was accused by critics of understating the seriousness of the illness after Trump spent several days receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

More recently, speculation has surrounded visible bruising on Trump's hands, reports of swollen ankles and several visits to Walter Reed during his second term. Last October, Trump disclosed that he had undergone an MRI scan but initially declined to reveal what doctors were examining. Officials later stated that the scan focused on his heart and abdomen and that the results were clear.

The latest health report has drawn criticism from independent physicians who argue that it reaches conclusions without providing extensive supporting data. Observers have also noted that a previously reported rash on Trump's neck was not mentioned in the document.

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The White House did acknowledge bruising on the President's hands, attributing it to aspirin use for cardiovascular health. However, officials did not disclose the dosage being taken.

Whether the disappearance of finasteride reflects a change in treatment or simply a change in reporting remains unclear. Until additional information is released, many of the questions surrounding the omission will remain unresolved.

For now, the administration maintains that the President is healthy and fully capable of fulfilling his duties, while critics continue to argue that greater transparency would dispel lingering doubts about his fitness for office.