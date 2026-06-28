Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh scrutiny over their security demands after the duke was told in London this week that his request for taxpayer-funded police protection for an upcoming UK visit had been refused, raising the likelihood that Meghan and their two children will now not travel.

The couple had been planning a five-day trip to Britain in early July, built around Invictus Games commitments and other charity events linked to Prince Harry's patronages. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were expected to accompany their parents, although they were not due to appear at any public engagements. The visit would have been their first extended family return to the UK in two years, and one of the very few since the Sussexes stepped back as working royals in 2020.

According to a source close to the couple, Harry was informed shortly after details of the trip were made public that his application for a dedicated security package had been turned down. The source accused the Home Office and the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, of 'wilfully creating conditions that are making it nearly impossible' for the Sussexes to move around Britain safely as a family.

Prince Harry's Security Row Moves Into New Territory

The latest twist came after years of wrangling over Prince Harry's security status in the UK. When he and Meghan stepped back from frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, Harry lost his round-the-clock Metropolitan Police protection funded by the British taxpayer.

Under the new system, armed police support is considered on a case-by-case basis, depending on the nature of his visits, whether private, commercial or family-related. Harry has repeatedly made clear he is unhappy with that arrangement and has argued that the security risk attached to his profile did not simply vanish when he left the royal rota.

Last year he lost a legal challenge against the government over the decision to downgrade his protection. After the court defeat, Harry wrote to the Home Secretary requesting a full risk assessment for himself, Meghan and their children, insisting such an assessment had not been carried out for some time.

Those close to him had previously briefed that Ravec was expected to reach a new decision by the end of January and that Harry believed the panel would side with him. According to the latest reporting, no final determination on his broader status has been made, yet his specific application for this July security package has been rejected.

That leaves him with the prospect of returning alone, under the limited and fluid arrangements currently on offer, and without the taxpayer-funded security he has been pressing for.

Meghan Markle And Children Caught In The Middle Of Security Standoff

The news came after insiders suggested Prince Harry was, in the words of the unnamed source, 'generally pretty robust' about handling personal security concerns himself. The sticking point is understood to be Meghan Markle and the children. There is particular unease, the source said, about the potential impact on Archie and Lilibet if anything were to go wrong during a high-profile visit in the UK's intense media spotlight.

Harry has long cited security fears as a key reason why his young family has rarely set foot in Britain since their move to the United States. Archie and Lilibet have not seen their grandfather, King Charles III, in person since June 2022, when the family travelled to London for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Duchess of Sussex has not spent extended time in the UK since the Queen's funeral that September, apart from brief stopovers linked to overseas engagements.

Buckingham Palace has not commented publicly on the latest security spat, in keeping with its usual stance of treating protection arrangements as confidential matters for the police and the Home Office. The Home Office also typically refuses to discuss individual security cases, citing operational sensitivity. Any accusation that officials are 'wilfully' making the Sussexes' movements impossible is therefore left hanging in a kind of vacuum, which is probably where frustration on all sides begins to build.

Abandoned Plans For A Return To Diana's Resting Place

The proposed July trip was not solely about public duties. It is understood the Sussex family had also planned a private visit to Princess Diana's grave at Althorp House in Northamptonshire. The estate, set amid quiet parkland and an ornamental lake, was Diana's home from her parents' divorce until her marriage to then Prince Charles, and it is where she was buried on an island following her death in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, when Harry was just 12.

In his memoir Spare, published last year, Harry wrote of taking Meghan to Althorp in 2022 on the 25th anniversary of his mother's death. He described rowing her across to the island and leaving her alone at the grave after laying flowers. 'When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone,' he recalled. For the prince, bringing 'the girl of my dreams home to meet Mum' clearly carried a heavy emotional charge.

The idea that Archie and Lilibet might have been introduced, even quietly, to that part of their father's history during a UK visit had symbolic power. Again, those plans now appear in doubt.

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Meanwhile, Harry's relationship with the rest of the royal family remains under strain. He last saw King Charles III, who is undergoing cancer treatment, in September, the first time they had met in 19 months. There has been no official word on whether any family reunion was scheduled around the July events, but the optics of the King's grandchildren staying away because their parents could not secure the security package they wanted are, at best, uncomfortable.

Whether the couple's supporters will view this as a reasonable stand on safety, and their critics as a staged last-minute pullout to force the state's hand, is already shaping up to be the latest round in a very public and very bitter feud over what it still means to be a royal in exile.