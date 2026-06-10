Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing mounting questions over money in Montecito, with insiders claiming their lifestyle costs up to $6 million a year, even as the prince secured a hard‑fought victory this month to keep government funding for Invictus Australia.

The news came after a bleak run for Harry. In March last year he was forced to step down from his Sentebale charity following a dispute, then in August Netflix declined to renew the $100 million deal he and Meghan signed in 2020. A brief meeting with King Charles in September failed to thaw tensions, and in April the monarch appeared to sidestep his younger son during a high‑profile state visit to the US.

The latest wobble came when Invictus Australia, the local arm of Harry's flagship veterans' charity, was told its government funding had been cut. The CEO was described as 'shocked' by the decision, which landed just weeks after Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, wrapped what they reportedly saw as a successful mix of philanthropy and commercial engagements on Australia's west coast.

Then, in a rare reversal, Canberra changed its mind. After hearing testimonies from veterans who credited Invictus with saving their lives, the Australian government agreed to keep funding Invictus Australia for a further three years. Officials have not framed it as a political U‑turn, but the message was clear enough: Invictus still has serious backing.

A Costly Montecito Life

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Behind the upbeat headlines, speculation has been building that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are grappling with awkward finances as the Hollywood glow wears off. Their life in Montecito, one of the US's priciest postcodes, is reported to cost in the region of $3 million to $6 million a year when you include payments on their sprawling home and day‑to‑day security and staffing.

For starters, that lifestyle was supposed to be underwritten by blockbuster media projects. After they quit frontline royal duties, the couple became the most talked‑about pair on the planet. Their 2021 sit‑down with Oprah Winfrey and their 2022 Netflix docu‑series Harry & Meghan drew audiences in the millions and, for a while, positioned them as Hollywood's most bankable duo.

The mood shifted sharply in 2024. With King Charles, 77, and the Princess of Wales, 44, both diagnosed with cancer, what some in California had admired as a bold escape from 'the Firm' began to look, frankly, like a family feud that would not end. Industry sympathy cooled. The story stopped being romantic and started feeling messy.

So much so that the Sussexes' once photographed Hollywood circle appears to have thinned. Names regularly linked to them in the early days, including George and Amal Clooney, Beyoncé, Ellen DeGeneres, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Costner and even Oprah next door, are now cited in reports as keeping more of a distance. None of those stars has publicly denounced the couple, but the red carpet optics have changed.

Online interest has dipped too. Earlier this month it was reported that US internet searches for 'Harry and Meghan' were down by 50 per cent. YouGov America's quarterly data put Meghan's favourability at 29 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, an 8‑point fall in a year. Those are not numbers that make brand strategists sleep easy.

Invictus Win Fuels Talk Of An Australian Reset

Against that backdrop, the Australian reprieve for Invictus has landed like a lifeline for Harry. One insider, speaking to heat, said: 'This is a win that Harry really needed. Things have been piling up against him, so to finally have something come together in his favour means the world to him.'

According to the heat source, Harry is 'very hyped up' about the country and is already talking about heading back with Meghan and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, for an extended stay. He has 'a number of good friends' there and feels 'a sense of home' because of what they describe as cultural overlap with his life in Britain.

Meghan, for her part, appears to have business in mind. She has reportedly already trademarked her lifestyle brand name in Australia ahead of a women's wellness retreat appearance in Melbourne. The same heat insider suggested both are 'looking to make a fresh start somewhere' and that Harry sees Australia as a place where he is 'welcomed and appreciated,' in a way he allegedly no longer feels in parts of the US entertainment world.

None of this points to Meghan racing back to the UK. She has not returned in four years, and there is no indication she intends to share a room with the royals again any time soon.

Harry, however, is expected back in Britain in July for an Invictus event, and there is persistent chatter that he might revisit his old 'half in, half out' proposal to serve the monarchy part‑time. Royal aides have never warmed to that idea, and Prince William is widely reported to want his brother and sister‑in‑law stripped of their titles and frozen out of the royal fold altogether.

One source close to the Sussex camp, also quoted by heat, painted the Australian development as a win in this quiet war with the Prince and Princess of Wales: 'The fact that Harry has found something to be excited about that has nothing to do with dragging them back the UK is music to her ears. Plus any success they have in Australia will score a point for them in this battle they have going on with William and Kate.'

Invictus, they stressed, is not a side project but the thing Harry says gives him the most purpose outside his children and his life with Meghan. Which is precisely where the money tension comes in.

Recent reports, cited by heat, have suggested Meghan is now the main breadwinner, as she promotes her As Ever lifestyle brand and launches a page on an AI fashion platform. The same insider said it is 'no secret' she would like to see Harry 'doing something that generates serious revenue,' but that he is currently 'so zeroed in on Invictus' it is 'literally impossible' to nudge him towards more lucrative work.

'Harry just isn't wired that way,' they added. For him, hearing that the Games would still go ahead in Australia 'meant more than any Hollywood pay cheque ever could.' After a bruising few years, he is reading the Australian government's decision as proof that 'people still believe in what he's doing' and, for now at least, that seems to be enough, even if the longer‑term picture is still taking shape.