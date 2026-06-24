Katie Price has publicly called out a 'beggy' fan on Instagram after the woman allegedly slid into her husband Lee Andrews' DMs with a racy lingerie photo and a message urging him to 'forget Katie'.

The reality star, 48, shared the screenshot on her Stories on Friday, 21 June, telling followers she was 'embarrassed' on the woman's behalf.

Katie Price and businessman Lee Andrews, 43, have been under scrutiny ever since his release from Dubai's Al Awir prison. The self-described 'billionaire businessman' has been trying to turn his sudden notoriety into cash, offering personalised messages on Cameo. That pivot into fan interaction has now produced a minor social media storm, and Katie has decided to handle it in the most 2026 way possible, by posting the receipts.

Katie Price Uses Instagram To Name And Shame 'Beggy' Fan

The latest drama began when a female fan privately messaged Lee Andrews, mixing flirtation with a clear swipe at Katie Price. According to the screenshot shared by Katie, the woman wrote: 'Just forget Katie and let me come look after you x.'

Attached to the DM was a photograph of the sender, dressed in a leather miniskirt and black stockings, posing for the camera in a lingerie-style outfit. The image was clearly intended to turn Lee's head, although there is no suggestion from the available information that he replied.

Lee left the message unread and unanswered. Instead, it was Katie who decided to respond, but on her own terms. Reposting the screenshot to her Instagram Stories, she added her own caption over the top, blasting the woman's behaviour.

Lee Andrews says he's trying for a baby with Katie Price 48 and claims he's adopted her children despite never having actually met them



Lee Andrews aged 43 said in a Cameo video I have not got children but we are trying I have adopted five of them I love my wife and I love her… pic.twitter.com/FGAGWsmckC — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) June 22, 2026

'Why are some girls so beggy messaging my husband?' she wrote. 'Have some decorum, says a lot about @.**, I'm embarrassed for you.'

Katie did not fully reveal the Instagram handle, but the partial tag and the screengrab made it obvious she wanted the sender to feel called out. It was a public warning shot, not just to that individual but to anyone else thinking about testing the boundaries of the couple's relationship.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the original DM exchange, which was visible only through Katie's reposted screenshot, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Lee Andrews' Prison Past And Katie Price's Latest Relationship Test

The news came after a turbulent period for Lee Andrews, who was recently freed from Dubai's Al Awir prison. He has described himself as a 'billionaire businessman', and since leaving jail, he has been leaning into public curiosity by selling personalised Cameo videos to fans.

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That kind of hustle often blurs the line between fandom and something more intrusive. Direct messages, flirtatious requests, the odd wild proposition, it all tends to arrive in the inbox of anyone trading on notoriety. What is different here is that Katie Price, someone with decades of tabloid experience, chose to drag the exchange into the open.

It is worth recalling that Katie's love life has long been a staple of the British celebrity press. Marriages, break-ups, reconciliations, reality shows, the whole package. In that sense, her decision to publicly shame a fan slots neatly into a familiar pattern, turning private friction into shareable content.

Only a day earlier, Katie had shared a cryptic quote about relationships on social media, hinting at the pressure couples face and suggesting that those who are 'meant to be together' must weather intense hardships. Set against that backdrop, the DM drama reads less like an isolated spat and more like another test of loyalty she is keen to be seen passing in real time.

The reference to 'decorum' in her caption also carries a pointed edge. This is a woman who built a career on glamour modelling and unapologetic self-promotion, now lecturing others on standards. Some fans will see that as growth, others as a bit rich, but Katie clearly feels the line has been crossed when messages are sent directly to her husband.

No official statements have been issued by representatives for Katie Price or Lee Andrews regarding the DM beyond what Katie chose to publish on Instagram. By posting the screenshot herself, Katie ensured that if the story was going to do the rounds, it would be on her terms, with her framing, her choice of language and just enough information to keep people talking.

Whether the unnamed fan expected to be exposed to hundreds of thousands of followers is another question. Direct messages, by definition, feel private, even when sent to public figures. There is no legal guarantee of confidentiality, but having your lingerie-clad picture suddenly pop up on a celebrity's Story is a harsh lesson in how fragile that illusion of privacy really is.

For Katie, the episode also serves another purpose, a clear public signal that she is standing by Lee Andrews after his stint in Al Awir and is willing to defend the relationship in the full glare of social media. Critics might call it performative, supporters will say it shows she is not about to let strangers meddle in her marriage. Both are probably a little bit right.

The woman behind the DM has not been identified, and there has been no public response from her side at the time of writing. If she thought she was just chancing her arm with a cheeky message and a suggestive picture, the backlash would have been a sharp wake-up call. That is the thing about inserting yourself into a celebrity couple's inbox. Sometimes, they answer back.