The story follows childhood friends Percy (Sadie Soverall) and Sam (Matt Cornett), whose friendship slowly blossoms into romance over the course of many summers. However, one summer changes everything, and the pair lose contact. Years later, Percy returns for the funeral of Sam's mother, forcing them to confront the cause of their decade-long estrangement.

With the series gaining attention, fans are now turning to the cast, including the actress who plays Percy Fraser, who many may already recognize from Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga.

Who Is Sadie Soverall?

Sadie Soverall is a 24-year-old British actress who was born in the South London Borough of Wandsworth. From a young age, she knew she wanted to act, though she initially lacked the confidence to pursue it professionally.

Her path into acting began when she was spotted by an agent during a school production of Twelfth Night, in which she played the role of Viola. From there, she began auditioning for roles and eventually landed her breakthrough role in Fate: The Winx Saga.

In the Netflix series, she played antagonist Beatrix, an air fairy who can manipulate electricity.

'As an actor, it's so rare when you get one of those roles which you just immediately have a connection to and think 'I know exactly how you're going to play [her]. I was just immediately like "I love this role,"' Soverall told Wonderland.

However, landing her breakout role at 17 came with challenges, as she had to balance filming with her A-Levels.

'I was also at school while filming so I had to fly back and forth. It was a lot of pressure. I was going from Ireland to England once a week at some points,' she said.

Although Fate: The Winx Saga was cancelled after two seasons, Soverall continued to land roles in major projects.

She appeared in Emerald Fennell's dark comedy thriller film Saltburn and the 2024 film Arcadian. Then, in 2025, Soverall was cast in the lead role of Persephone 'Percy' Fraser in Amazon's Every Year After.

Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser in 'Every Year After'

Sadie Soverall plays Percy Fraser in Every Year After, who spends her childhood summers at Barry's Bay, Ontario, next door to the Florek brothers, Sam and Charlie (Michael Bradway).

From childhood through their teenage years, Percy and Sam share a growing bond that eventually develops into a romantic relationship. However, a betrayal occurs, and they go their separate ways. They had been out of contact for over a decade until something brought them back together.

'There's this kind of tragic element to a lot of great love stories, like not having the time to say what you need to say, or the time with someone that you want. I was really looking forward to showing that and the tragedy of it, but also the good moments,' Soverall said of playing her character.

Every Year After also reunites Soverall with Abigail Cowen, who previously played Bloom in Fate: The Winx Saga.

On working with Soverall again, Cowen told Teen Vogue, 'She's like a sister to me, which was cool to play because Delilah and Percy were like sisters when they were young.'

'When they're young, Delilah's this firecracker, free-spirit type of girl, and Percy's more internal and quiet. Delilah pushes her outside of her comfort zone. And in adulthood, Percy actually pushes Delilah out of her comfort zone to eventually confront her own demons,' Cowen added.

With each new role, Soverall further establishes herself as a rising talent to watch in both film and television. In addition to Every Year After, she also recently starred in the British romantic comedy film Finding Emily alongside Angourie Rice.