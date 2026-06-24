Comedian and actress Robby Hoffman has provided a refreshingly candid account of her experience at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys, admitting that she struggled to maintain her composure after losing in her category.

The Hacks star, who received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress for her performance as Randi, confessed that she reacted like a 'sore loser' when the winner was announced. She was going up against her co-star Julianne Nicholson, as well as Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Colman, Cynthia Erivo, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Speaking on the Trixie and Katya podcast, The Bald and the Beautiful, Hoffman revealed that the disappointment hit her almost instantly. She and her sister had spent the day preparing for a victory, fully expecting the Hacks star to take home the trophy. Instead, the award went to her co-star, Julianne Nicholson, for her role in the same series. Hoffman admitted that she entered the ceremony with an unusual confidence about her chances of taking home the award.

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A Night That Unravelled Fast

Speaking to Trixie Mattel, the 36-year-old comedian revealed that she took the defeat poorly and labelled herself a 'sore loser.' She shared that the disappointment she felt hit her almost instantly since her category was announced early in the evening. She revealed that she and her sister had spent the day anticipating a victory, mentally preparing for a celebratory night.

'I lose immediately. We're the first award up. I immediately lost. And we woke up with all the gusto in the world,' Hoffman told Mattel. 'My sister Kai and I wake up, and she's like, 'It's a shoo-in.' Like, we're already acting like we got the Emmy. We got the mimosas,' she continued.

Hoffman added that despite competing against some of television's biggest names, she arrived at the Emmys convinced that a win was within reach and expected to add another trophy to her collection. Such hopes were dashed when the winner was announced, prompting her sister to lead her out of the ceremony in frustration.

'I walk in like I'm already like, 'Where am I going to put the Emmy? I got to put it next to my writing Emmy. We're building a collection now.' And so, we lose immediately. My sister goes, 'We don't need this s--t.' Pushes me out. She grabs me by the arm, and we're leaving this s--t,' the Hacks star confessed.

Reflecting On The Emmy Disappointment

The defeat left Hoffman and her sister reeling, and she recalled that they reacted by humorously attributing the loss to various forms of bias, including homophobia, antisemitism, and transphobia.

The comedian also revealed that podcast host and RuPaul's Drag Race Star Mattel offered her and her sister support backstage, recalling telling the podcast host, 'We lose, and we leave, and we are stewing. And you embraced the stew.'

The host reportedly responded with, 'You entered the room like your whole family was murdered. You sat on the couch, and it felt like you were in shock that you were actually upset about not winning. You'd said to me, 'I don't think I cared, and now I lost, and I'm upset.'

Hoffman later admitted that her co-star, 54-year-old Julianne Nicholson, 'beyond deserved' the award, adding that she was 'amazing' and 'the best.'

Returning To Face The Music

Although Hoffman initially stormed out of the event, she could not stay away for long. She had already been scheduled to present an award during the ceremony and was informed that the commitment remained in place despite her disappointment.

'I had to present cinematography. I said, 'Nah, I don't want to do that anymore,' Hoffman shared. 'I was like, well, my circumstances changed. My circumstances have changed! I'm not in the mood, and they want me to read whatever's on this teleprompter.'

She admitted finding it difficult to return to the stage after her loss to Nicholson, adding that she was still processing the result, but she ultimately fulfilled her responsibilities and completed the presentation segment. 'They want you to hold an Emmy for somebody else that could've been yours? I'm giving somebody else an Emmy now? It's criminal!,' she told the host.

Reflecting on the night, the star, who joined the Hacks Emmy nomination roster with high hopes, now views the incident with humour. Though she left empty-handed, her candid approach to the ups and downs of awards season has resonated with fans, proving that even in the high-stakes world of Hollywood, even the most celebrated performers occasionally struggle to hide their disappointment.