Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin says he fled the country after a sudden and unexplained lifting of his travel ban gave him what he believed was a final opportunity to avoid criminal prosecution and possible imprisonment.

The 63-year-old anti-war politician, who emerged as one of the most prominent critics of President Vladimir Putin in recent years, is now living in France after leaving Russia amid growing pressure from authorities. His departure marks the latest blow to Russia's already diminished opposition movement and raises fresh questions about the Kremlin's treatment of dissenting voices ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for September.

Nadezhdin's story has drawn international attention not only because of his decision to leave Russia, but also because of the unusual circumstances surrounding his departure. After weeks of legal troubles and official restrictions, he says a travel ban that had prevented him from leaving the country suddenly vanished without explanation, allowing him to board a flight out of Russia.

The Travel Ban That Suddenly Vanished

According to Nadezhdin, the turning point came in July when pressure from authorities intensified.

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He had already been designated a 'foreign agent' by Russia's Justice Ministry and faced legal proceedings related to allegations of displaying extremist symbols. The measures effectively blocked his plans to run in September's parliamentary elections and further restricted his political activities.

Nadezhdin said authorities also imposed a travel ban, preventing him from leaving Russia. However, after receiving what he described as increasingly serious warnings from law enforcement officials, he discovered that the restriction had unexpectedly been lifted.

The veteran politician has said he received no explanation and negotiated no deal. Faced with the possibility of criminal charges, he chose to leave. He later described the decision as a choice between 'exile or prison'.

Within days, he travelled through Kazakhstan before eventually arriving in Paris, where he announced his presence in a video message filmed near the Eiffel Tower. 'I'm alive and free,' he told supporters.

🇫🇷 “I’m alive and free”: Boris Nadezhdin has fled to France



Boris Nadezhdin planned to run in Russia’s 2024 presidential election and began collecting signatures in support of his candidacy.



He was the only anti-war candidate, and in many Russian regions, people lined up… pic.twitter.com/joQlSDYIOO — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 3, 2026

From Election Challenger to Exile

Nadezhdin became a rare symbol of political opposition inside Russia after launching a challenge to Putin during the 2024 presidential election.

Although few expected him to win, his campaign attracted significant attention by openly opposing the war in Ukraine. Long queues formed across Russia as supporters signed petitions backing his candidacy, making him one of the most visible anti-war politicians operating within Russia's tightly controlled political system.

Election authorities ultimately barred him from appearing on the ballot, citing alleged irregularities in signatures submitted by supporters. Nadezhdin and his allies argued that the decision was politically motivated.

Despite that setback, he remained active in Russian politics and later sought to contest parliamentary elections. Those efforts were also derailed after a series of legal rulings and official restrictions.

What His Departure Means

Nadezhdin's exit leaves Russia with one fewer opposition figure willing to challenge the Kremlin from inside the country.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, many prominent critics of Putin have been jailed, forced into exile, or pushed out of public life. Nadezhdin had attempted a different approach, seeking change through elections and legal political activity rather than operating from abroad.

His departure highlights the increasingly limited space for opposition politics in Russia. While Nadezhdin says he hopes to continue speaking out from abroad, his flight to France underscores a reality faced by many Kremlin critics: remaining politically active inside Russia has become increasingly difficult, and for some, impossible.