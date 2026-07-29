A TikTok post captioned 'The comment section did not disappoint,' featuring comments from the broadcast of Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral, has gone viral after drawing attention to viewers' reactions during the memorial service.

The clip quickly gained traction by showing footage of the broadcast with comments appearing in real time as the funeral unfolded.

Rather than focusing on speeches or tributes, the post highlighted the live comment feed alongside the ceremony, prompting discussion across TikTok.

Among the comments shown in the video were posts referring to Graham as a 'warmonger,' while others mentioned Jeffrey Epstein or claimed the late senator was 'in hell.'

One user asked: 'Is there a separate casket for his ladybugs?'

Another wrote: 'It's a funeral people stop the hateful remarks,' criticising the hostile tone.

The comment feed also included repeated promotional posts advertising a purported cash giveaway, including messages reading: 'Birthday vibes! $5,000 could be yours. Message "HBD" first,' illustrating how spam appeared alongside political reactions during the broadcast.

The contrasting responses reflected divisions among viewers over both Graham's political legacy and the appropriateness of posting inflammatory remarks during a funeral.

As the clip spread, some users argued the comments crossed a line during a memorial service, while others defended them as expressions of opinion about the veteran senator's public record.

Viral TikTok Draws Attention to Funeral Comment Feed

The video captured the scrolling reactions that appeared alongside the funeral broadcast, showing a mix of political criticism, jokes, calls for respect and unrelated promotional messages from viewers.

As the clip circulated on TikTok, attention shifted to the behaviour of users in the comment feed, with some questioning the tone of the remarks while others defended them as reactions to Graham's long political career.

The messages ranged from criticism of Graham's political positions and internet humour to appeals for civility from viewers who argued that a funeral should remain respectful regardless of political differences.

The clip also showed repeated promotional spam appearing alongside genuine reactions during the broadcast.

From Public Rivalry Into a Close Political Alliance

While the viral clip focused on reactions posted during the broadcast, the funeral itself honoured Graham's decades of public service and influence on American politics.

Graham, who died on 11 July at the age of 71 after suffering an aortic dissection linked to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, was honoured during memorial events in Washington before being laid to rest in South Carolina.

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The nationally televised service at Washington National Cathedral brought together political leaders and dignitaries to pay tribute to Graham's more than three decades in Congress.

Throughout his career, he became one of the Republican Party's best-known voices on foreign policy, defence and national security.

According to reports, President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were among those who attended the service.

During his eulogy, Trump described Graham as 'a true American original' and reflected on how their relationship evolved from public rivalry into a close political alliance.

Fox News carried coverage throughout the day, including the Capitol Rotunda ceremony, the service at Washington National Cathedral and tributes from political leaders.

According to reports, the funeral drew national and international attention as leaders gathered to honour Graham's career and his influence on US national security and foreign policy.

The TikTok clip brought renewed attention to the reactions appearing alongside the funeral broadcast, while official coverage remained centred on tributes to Graham's public life, political career and decades of service.