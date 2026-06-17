Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken on a fresh and unsettling edge in Tucson, Arizona, as online theories and cross-border searches widen the focus of a case that has now stretched for more than four months.

The missing woman, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home in Tucson, and investigators have still not named a suspect.

Reddit Dives Into Google Searches And Dark Motives

On Reddit, hundreds of users have been trading theories in a thread bluntly titled 'What do you think happened to Nancy Guthrie?'

'I think it's either someone who follows Savannah closely – an acquaintance, stalker, or prior employee (housekeeper, gardener, etc) who got in too deep. I don't think Nancy is with us anymore but it wasn't supposed to be that way,' one user wrote.

Another commenter pointed to online breadcrumbs. They highlighted Google search trends suggesting someone in Arizona had searched 'Nancy Guthrie address' and '[S]avannah [G]uthries salary' before the disappearance, saying they were 'leaning towards they intended to ask for a ransom but she died and the persons shitting themselves and gone into hiding.'

Those search references were not conjured out of thin air. According to Fox News Digital, Google Trends data shows Nancy Guthrie's home address was searched on 11 January, around three weeks before she was reported missing, and again between 21 and 28 June 2025, with the activity traced to users in Arizona. The identity and intent behind those searches are still unknown.

Other Redditors come back to a more basic idea: a burglary gone very wrong. 'I think these were some low life criminals who wanted to rob her house because they probably thought she had money in there or nice things... And unfortunately she probably died in the process possibly from a heart attack,' one person suggested.

Nancy Guthrie Case And The Epstein 'Connection' Theory

Then there is the theory that has made even seasoned true‑crime followers pause. One Reddit user argued there could be 'a connection between Samantha [Savannah] Guthrie being the first newscaster to give a platform to the Epstein survivors and this kidnapping of her mother.'

They speculated that Nancy might have been an 'easier target' than the TV anchor herself, suggesting that whoever ordered the crime believed Savannah had 'more info that nobody else knew since she spoke to the victims early on.'

The user also noted that Savannah is 'mentioned in the Epstein files regarding these interviews' and called the timing 'very strange.'

As of this writing, there is no evidence from law enforcement that links Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, or any related legal fallout to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Nothing is confirmed yet.

'Wrench Attack By Proxy' And A $6m Bitcoin Question

Meanwhile, away from Reddit, a more technical but equally unnerving idea has entered the conversation. Cybersecurity firm CertiK has suggested that Nancy's disappearance could fit the pattern of a so‑called 'wrench attack by proxy', a term used for crimes where relatives of wealthy or prominent individuals are targeted to extort money or exert pressure.

According to reports cited in the coverage, the scenario being examined includes the possibility of a $6 million (£4.48 million) Bitcoin ransom demand, described as 'illustrating the documented trend of proxy target selection already identified in our 2025 report.'

Those details, as of this writing, have not been confirmed publicly by investigators.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News Digital that information based on the wrench‑attack theory had been officially flagged for the investigative team and would be examined as a potential motive.

Former FBI personnel have reportedly described the cybersecurity insights as 'a huge breakthrough in Nancy's case investigation.'

Law‑enforcement specialist Lisa J Miller, a retired detective and former executive at the Colorado Attorney General's Office, told Fox News Digital that 'bad guys in these cases... utilise open source information and social media information to find their targets and the targets' vulnerabilities, the pressure point.'

Volunteers Cross Into Mexico After Anonymous Tip

While the theories multiply online, the physical search has spilled beyond US borders.

Volunteer group Buscando Corazones, based in Nogales, Sonora, resumed operations after receiving an anonymous tip claiming Nancy's remains were in a stream in an area known as Mariposa, near the Mariposa Port of Entry on the Mexico‑Arizona border.

The collective has grim experience in the region, having previously located more than 25 unmarked graves there.

Searchers combed the area identified in the tip but, according to local organisers, did not find any evidence of a grave or of Nancy's whereabouts. The lead has not been declared closed, but it certainly has not delivered the breakthrough many had been quietly bracing for.

A 'Tedious' Investigation And No Arrests

Back in Tucson, Sheriff Nanos has tried to explain why, despite the scale of the operation, there is still no named suspect. In an interview with local station KOLD‑TV, he pushed back at criticism that the case was moving too slowly and called it a 'tedious' process.

'It's just not like a detective goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest,' he said, stressing the reliance on forensic work. 'When you're looking at those labs and the work they do, you have a science there, and science has rules that it has to go by. Even though it's not... DNA, they'll tell you, isn't an exact science – it's 99% plus. So it's pretty close, but you still have to follow rules.'

Read more 3 Grim Details Leading Experts To Believe Nancy Guthrie Is 'No Longer Alive' 3 Grim Details Leading Experts To Believe Nancy Guthrie Is 'No Longer Alive'

The disappearance of 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on 1 February has now stretched past the four‑month mark, and the Nancy Guthrie case is growing stranger by the week as detectives, volunteers and true‑crime obsessives pile on new theories about what happened to her.

Nancy is believed by investigators to have been abducted from her home, with Pima County authorities releasing CCTV of a masked figure near the property and confirming that DNA from the scene has been sent to the FBI's lab in Quantico for further testing.

No suspect has been publicly identified and no arrests have been made.