A cloud of doubt now hangs over the investigation into missing grandmother Nancy Guthrie, as a source close to the case claims police 'rushed to judgement' in the crucial early hours, potentially costing detectives vital evidence and precious time.

More than two months after her disappearance, the case remains unsolved, with no named suspect and growing concern that early missteps may have set investigators on the wrong path from the very beginning.

Early Decisions May Have Derailed The Case

According to the source, investigators initially treated the case as a missing persons incident rather than a possible crime, quickly concluding that Nancy may have wandered off.

That assumption shaped the entire early response.

'They rushed to that judgement, stayed with that judgement, and ran the investigation as if this was a search and rescue issue,' the source said.

However, this approach is now under scrutiny, especially given key details that seemed to contradict the theory. Reports of blood at the scene and a removed home security camera raised serious questions about whether the disappearance was voluntary at all.

Experts warn that treating a potential crime scene as a search area can lead to contamination, with footprints, physical traces, and other evidence easily destroyed in the process.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Mystery Deepens as Home Shows 'No Assault Signs' Despite Blood Found Outside Front Door Nancy Guthrie Update: Mystery Deepens as Home Shows 'No Assault Signs' Despite Blood Found Outside Front Door

Inexperience And Leadership Under Fire

The source also raised concerns about the experience level of those leading the initial response, claiming some investigators lacked a strong background in homicide cases.

'The supervisor never investigated a homicide before being installed,' the source alleged.

This has sparked criticism over leadership decisions within the department, with suggestions that appointments may not have been based purely on merit.

Morale within the sheriff's office is said to be 'extremely low', with reports of embarrassment and frustration among staff as the case gains national attention.

A vote of no confidence from deputies has further highlighted internal tensions, with some officers allegedly feeling silenced or forced to 'walk on eggshells'.

Despite this, many within the department insist they remain committed to finding Nancy, with the source emphasising that officers 'are completely with her and her family'.

Key Evidence Handling Raises Serious Questions

One of the most troubling claims centres on how the crime scene was handled in the early stages.

The source suggested that investigators returned to the location multiple times, indicating that evidence may not have been properly collected or preserved during the first visit.

'They should have kept the scene secure,' the source said.

Experts warn that reopening a scene can severely compromise evidence, making it difficult to determine what was original and what may have been introduced later.

In this case, concerns have also been raised about whether crucial forensic material, such as blood patterns or trace evidence, may have been lost or degraded before more experienced teams could examine it.

Such lapses can have lasting consequences, as even the smallest missed detail can make or break a case.

No Suspects And Growing Frustration

Perhaps most alarming is the revelation that, after more than 60 days, investigators reportedly have no clear suspect.

'There's no direct suspect right now. No name on the table,' the source said.

This lack of progress has fuelled speculation that whoever is responsible may have either been 'extremely lucky' or 'more cunning than expected'. For Nancy's family, including her daughter Savannah Guthrie, the wait for answers continues to be agonising.

Despite the mounting criticism of the investigation, the family has largely remained supportive of law enforcement efforts, a stance that insiders say helps keep officers motivated.

Meanwhile, the community has rallied behind the search, with messages of hope and prayers filling public spaces as calls to 'bring her home' grow louder.