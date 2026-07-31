Pope Leo XIV has stated he is not afraid of the Donald Trump administration, detailing his complex American heritage and criticising the current president's immigration policies during a television appearance. Speaking at an interview at a prayer event in Castel Gandolfo, the papal retreat near Rome, the pontiff addressed his family history and his global role.

For context, the 70-year-old Catholic leader has repeatedly clashed with the United States administration since being elected pontiff, having previously labelled its border strategies as 'inhumane'.

Pope Leo XIV Details American Family Heritage

According to the pontiff, his maternal grandparents were immigrants, and his ancestry features a complicated dynamic. 'We have people who were both slaves and slave owners,' the Pope remarked during the interview.

When questioned by the reporter about holding such a respected position as an American, he noted he views his global role first. 'I think of myself more as the pope who happens to be American,' he said, adding that this perspective was 'not to belittle what it means to be an American.'

Despite his criticisms, the Pope expressed a deep appreciation for the United States. 'I have great love for America, but I understand my mission as having a very important dimension, which is precisely being pastor of a universal church and having a voice and an opportunity to speak to people throughout the world,' he explained.

Asked what he loved most about his home country, he pointed to its foundational ideals. 'So many things,' he responded. 'In a sense, speaking about principles, what America stands for, the sense of freedom, the sense of opportunity, the sense of having invited for generations people from around the world to be part of America.'

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Pope Leo XIV Addresses Donald Trump Administration

The Pope, who grew up in Chicago and spent two years as a missionary in Peru, noted he still holds the principles that have been part of the American identity for years. He has previously declared the president's threats toward Iran regarding the US-Israeli war as 'truly unacceptable'.

During these discussions, the Pope directed his followers toward biblical texts and church doctrine concerning war and peace, maintaining that his purpose is not focused on the president himself. 'I'm not afraid of the Trump administration,' he stated. 'Or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what the Church works for.'

In early 2025, then-Cardinal Prevost used social media to share a news analysis criticising US Vice President JD Vance. The article challenged the converted Catholic politician for justifying strict immigration policies by arguing that Christianity prioritises fellow citizens over foreigners. The future pope shared the article alongside its headline, which read, 'JD Vance is wrong, Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others.'

Pope Leo XIV Declines White House Invitation

Despite these past differences, the White House reportedly invited the Pope to join the 250th anniversary celebrations of the United States in Washington. He declined the invitation, choosing instead to travel to Lampedusa, Italy, a known flashpoint in the migrant crisis.

Reverend Antonio Spadaro, undersecretary of the Vatican's Dicastery for Culture and Education, provided insight into the decision.

Spadaro highlighted the significance of an American pope, the first in history, who on July Fourth, the national holiday of the United States, chooses not to celebrate the birth of a nation and its borders but to stand on the wounded threshold of the Mediterranean.

'This, in itself, is already an unofficial statement,' Spadaro noted to the publication. 'This journey comes at a moment when the United States has made the closing of its doors to migrants a banner, and an American pope knows this all too well.'

The undersecretary clarified that the trip was not meant as a direct attack. 'His choice is not a head-on polemic, Leo does not point fingers, but a counterpoint,' the statement to The Washington Post continued. 'He reminds everyone that the dignity God gives to every person comes before the border.'