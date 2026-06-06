'Resident Evil: Code Veronica' will return in 2027 as a full remake titled 'Resident Evil: Veronica,' Capcom confirmed during the Summer Game Fest 2026 showcase in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The new version of the cult horror game, which originally launched in 2000, is set to reimagine Claire and Chris Redfield's Antarctic nightmare for modern consoles and PC.

The news came after months of rumours that Capcom was preparing another major 'Resident Evil' remake following the critical and commercial success of 'Resident Evil 2,' '3' and '4.' 'Code Veronica' has long been the glaring omission in that run, despite its importance in the series' storyline and its enduring fanbase.

Capcom first released 'Resident Evil: Code Veronica' on the Sega Dreamcast before later porting it elsewhere, positioning it as a direct continuation of the chaos that engulfed Raccoon City in 'Resident Evil 2' and '3.'

New Name and New Tone

For starters, the 2027 project is not just a visual touch‑up. Capcom is dropping 'Code' from the title, styling the remake simply as 'Resident Evil: Veronica.' It is a small change, but a pointed one, suggesting the company wants this entry to stand on its own rather than feel like a side story rescued from the Dreamcast era.

What Capcom showed at Summer Game Fest was brief but deliberate. The debut trailer opened the entire event, signalling that the 'Resident Evil: Code Veronica' remake is not a niche nostalgia play but one of the headline releases in Capcom's pipeline. The footage introduced an elderly French woman whose accent is so thick it borders on theatrical, greeting Claire in a fashion that is either warmly eccentric or deeply untrustworthy, depending on how well you know this series. Only the accent, not the character's true role, is confirmed so far, and Capcom is already leaning into that ambiguity.

Visually, 'Resident Evil: Veronica' looks nothing like the blocky, blue‑grey Dreamcast memories many players still carry. The gothic sensibility that made the original stand apart is intact, but now sharpened. Capcom appears to be pushing further towards the baroque horror it explored in 'Resident Evil Village' in 2021, where towering castles and theatrical villains replaced the purely industrial, urban decay of earlier games.

What We Know So Far

'Resident Evil: Code Veronica' followed Claire Redfield after the destruction of Raccoon City, as she infiltrated an Umbrella Corporation facility in search of her brother Chris. Captured and transported to a remote prison complex on an Antarctic island, she uncovered a new set of bioweapon experiments and a particularly dysfunctional villainous family, before Chris arrived to share the playable spotlight.

Capcom has not yet detailed how closely the 2027 remake will track that narrative, but the broad strokes appear unchanged. The Antarctic prison island setting remains central, and players are once again expected to control both Claire and Chris at different points in the story as they try to bring down Umbrella. Nothing beyond this broad framework is confirmed yet, so any talk of cut plotlines or added story arcs should be taken with a grain of salt.

What does seem clear from the trailer's art direction is that Capcom is leaning harder into the psychological thriller side of 'Code Veronica.' The original was always stranger and more operatic than the numbered games around it, with its gothic architecture, fractured personalities and lingering sense of unreality. In revisiting that territory after 'Resident Evil Village' and its breakout character Lady Dimitrescu, the studio appears more confident about foregrounding the series' melodramatic streak rather than sanding it down.

In gameplay terms, Capcom has so far kept its cards almost completely hidden. There is no explicit confirmation in the reveal material that 'Resident Evil: Veronica' uses the same over‑the‑shoulder combat and modern controls that defined the recent remakes, but it would be a surprise if the studio abandoned that blueprint now. Equally, there is no public information yet on difficulty tweaks, puzzle redesigns or the length of the campaign compared with the 2000 original.

Capcom Bets Big After Run of Hits

'The Resident Evil: Code Veronica' remake is arriving at a time when Capcom's confidence in its back catalogue could hardly be higher. The company has been on a clear hot streak in 2026, with the successful releases of 'Pragmata,' 'Resident Evil Requiem' and 'Monster Hunter Stories 3' all landing this year. Each of those projects leant on a different part of Capcom's identity, from experimental sci‑fi to sprawling monster hunts, but together they sent a common message: the studio is comfortable alternately revisiting old ideas and pushing in new directions.

Slotting 'Resident Evil: Veronica' into that run feels calculated. For long‑time players, 'Code Veronica' has been the missing link in the modern remake cycle, a story that matters to the overarching saga but has never quite been given its due. For Capcom, upgrading it for contemporary audiences is both a fan‑pleasing gesture and shrewd business at a time when the Resident Evil name still carries unusually strong commercial weight.

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Officially, Capcom has not narrowed the release date beyond '2027,' nor has it confirmed specific platforms or regional launch plans. There is no comment yet from the company on whether players should expect a staggered roll‑out or a simultaneous global release. Until those details emerge, the 'Resident Evil: Code Veronica' remake remains more of a promise than a fully mapped‑out proposition, but it is already enough to reawaken arguments among fans about where this odd, icy chapter of the saga really belongs in the series' hierarchy.