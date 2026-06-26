Parenting influencer Jamal Morton has announced the devastating death of his two-year-old daughter, Sadé Rose, revealing that the toddler drowned after entering the family's swimming pool on her own.

The 33-year-old content creator, also widely known as J'Amore, J'Amore Love and Mr. Jay, shared the heartbreaking news with fans in an emotional message, saying he would be stepping away from social media as he and his family grieve the unimaginable loss.

A Father's Heartbreaking Tribute

You were the best daughter a father could ever ask for. Losing a child is a pain I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. I hate to make this post but yall won’t be seeing me for a while. I have to take a...

Morton, who has built a following of millions through comedy sketches and family-focused videos, remembered Sadé Rose as 'the best daughter a father could ever ask for.'

In a now-deleted fundraising message, he explained what happened.

'I lost my daughter. She thought she was a big girl and could swim all by herself. She walked out of the house and got into the pool, where she drowned,' he wrote.

'Losing a child is a pain I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy.'

He also shared an emotional farewell alongside a video of his daughter celebrating her second birthday.

'I hate to make this post but y'all won't be seeing me for a while. I have to take a break. I lost my daughter.'

'I hope heaven is real because I can't imagine you being all alone by yourself. So God, if you're real, please watch over my baby. Rest in peace, my sweet angel. Daddy loves you forever, Rose.'

The posts were later removed from his social media accounts, although a Facebook announcement remained online.

Authorities Say Death Appears Accidental

The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded to Morton's home in Hoschton, Georgia, on Sunday after reports of a death at the residence.

Authorities said the incident appears to have been accidental. No further details have been released publicly.

Morton's representatives have not commented beyond a statement issued by his management team, which said he would not be posting or responding to messages while he and his family take time to grieve.

The team added that it would temporarily manage his social media platforms during his absence.

Family Forced To Leave Their Home

Morton also revealed that the tragedy has made it impossible for the family to remain in their home.

'Please send us home,' he wrote in the now-deleted fundraiser.

'We have to move away because we can't live in that house anymore, and I don't think I'll ever be able to work anytime soon.'

showed the family enjoying the swimming pool at their home, reportedly valued at about US$835,000 (£620,000). Images of the property appear to show the pool without surrounding fencing, although authorities have not commented on whether this played any role in the incident.

The fundraiser did not specify exactly how any donations would be used beyond Morton's explanation that his family could no longer bear to stay in the house.

The influencer often filmed family content around the property, including videos near the pool. One clip shared last year captured Sadé Rose taking her first steps as her father proudly encouraged her.

'Look who's walkin',' he said in the video.

Millions Rally Around The Family

Morton has amassed a huge online audience through his parenting comedy and 'Gentle Parenting' series, attracting more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok, 2.5 million on Instagram and 2.3 million on Facebook.

Sadé Rose was the youngest of Morton and his wife Jessica's children. He announced her birth in April 2024, and she regularly appeared in family videos that resonated with millions of viewers.

Her death also highlights a wider safety issue. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged one to four. Around 4,000 people die from unintentional drowning in the United States each year, averaging 11 deaths a day, while roughly 80 per cent of young children's fatal pool drownings occur in a family member's, friend's or neighbour's backyard swimming pool.

Following the announcement of her death, supporters flooded social media with messages of sympathy, offering prayers and condolences as Morton begins what he described as an unimaginable journey through grief.