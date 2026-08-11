A tourist boat carrying more than 30 passengers suddenly caught fire off the coast of Bayahíbe in the Dominican Republic on 27 July. A total of 24 people were reported injured, while 16-year-old Abbie Linton died.

The Swindon, Wiltshire, local reportedly suffered severe burns and was rushed to an intensive care unit but died three days later. Among the injured were her siblings, Bradley and Carley, who were also taken to hospital.

According to reports, the tourist vessel was on its way back to Bayahíbe after an excursion to Saona Island, a tourist hotspot that forms part of the Cotubanamá National Park.

Passengers were forced to leap into the sea as flames engulfed the vessel, with nearby boats later helping to rescue those in the water.

Couple Recounts the Fire and Abbie's Fight

Navin Torres and Gisell Segovia, 35, a married couple who were on board, spoke to a local outlet and described the incident before making their life-threatening escape.

Gisell said the boat was overpacked and that she caught a smell of petrol from the start. The boat reportedly sped up to keep up with the other vessels, before a loud pop was heard.

'All I remember was like hearing a pop noise. And then the people sitting on the left side of the boat, they flew off their seats, including the benches that they were sitting on,' Gisell stated.

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Her husband, Navin, recalled the moments after the pop: 'The front of the boat exploded. It took me a couple of seconds to analyse what was going on; the fire started spreading towards me and my wife.'

Navin then threw his wife into the water, even though he knew she could not swim. Gisell reportedly passed out while Navin pulled her to safety.

The couple also spoke about Abbie, the only reported fatality at the time of writing. Gisell said she remembered her because of her beautiful eyes.

Meanwhile, Navin spoke about the teenager's bravery, stating that she was a warrior who did not go without a fight.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident, with the cause of the fire and explosion still undetermined.

A Tribute to the 'Beautiful' Teenager

Abbie's loved ones have shared heartfelt tributes to remember the teenager, who has been described by many as 'beautiful.'

Her cheerleading team shared a statement on social media about how Abbie's 'kindness, infectious smile, unwavering encouragement and love for cheerleading touched the lives of so many athletes, coaches and families over the years.'

'She brought so much light to our gym, and her loss has left us all heartbroken.'

A GoFundMe page was also established to help support Abbie's family with funeral and medical expenses. It had raised more than £21,000 ($28,000) following her death. It was set up by family friend Becky Jamieson, who stated: 'Abbie had her whole life ahead of her. She should have been enjoying the summer with her friends and looking forward to receiving her GCSE results.'

'For Abbie, Forever 16, forever loved and never forgotten,' the fundraising page stated.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was providing consular assistance to the Linton family and other British nationals affected by the incident.