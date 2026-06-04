Hugh Jackman's reported heartbreak is said to be worsening as ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness allegedly considers a tell-all project that could question the timeline of his romance with Sutton Foster, according to magazine insiders. The claims suggest the split between the former couple remains raw more than a year after they quietly ended their 27-year marriage.

The fallout has been building since Jackman and Furness announced their separation in 2023 after long being viewed as one of Hollywood's most enduring couples. Their breakup was initially presented as amicable, even though there were significant assets and property to divide. But that calm appears to have faded as Jackman's relationship with Broadway star Sutton Foster has moved into the spotlight and Furness has hinted at a lingering sense of betrayal.

Reports of a Tell-All Project

Reports in Closer suggest Furness has been approached with offers to share her side of the story through a memoir or documentary. The outlet, citing unnamed sources, said she has already alluded to a 'traumatic journey of betrayal' after Jackman and Foster went public in January last year.

One source told Closer that Furness has mostly kept quiet so far. 'Deb has kept her side of the street squeaky clean, for the most part,' the insider said. 'She's been incredibly dignified, and she still wants to meet with Sutton at some point, if only out of a willingness to be the bigger person.'

That patience, according to the report, may have limits. 'She's still very hurt and betrayed by Hugh's actions, and is now ready to push the red button on some of those plans that have been on ice for well over a year now,' the source added.

No memoir or documentary deal has been confirmed by Furness or her representatives, and no publisher has announced a contract. For now, the talk remains unverified, but the language attributed to those close to her suggests Jackman's polished image could come under pressure if she does decide to speak publicly.

Timeline Under Scrutiny

At the centre of the speculation is the timeline of Jackman and Foster's relationship, which online commentators have scrutinised for months. The pair worked together on the Broadway revival of The Music Man from 2021 to 2023, while both remained publicly tied to long-term partners.

Jackman and Furness then announced their separation in 2023. Just over a year later, he and Foster went public as a couple, fuelling renewed rumours about how long their connection had been developing behind the scenes.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster absolutely slay at the Met Gala. This year’s theme was “Normal”🔥 pic.twitter.com/qUTAhF0vkw — The Broadway Beat (@BwayBeatNews) May 5, 2026

Some fans have speculated that there was overlap between Jackman's marriage and his romance with Foster, although there is no published evidence to confirm that. Jackman has reportedly insisted nothing romantic happened before his divorce. Without dated messages, emails or on-the-record confirmation from any party, the exact sequence remains disputed.

Furness has also offered subtle signals that she is still processing the end of the marriage. After Jackman and Foster appeared together at the Met Gala last month, she was reported to have liked an Instagram quote that read: 'Sometimes the universe removes someone from your life because they don't deserve to be in your future.'

She also commented on a post by actress Kerry Washington that said, 'You cannot trust ANYBODY...EVER.' Furness replied: 'HILARIOUS...so true.' Social media likes and comments are not proof of anything on their own, but they have added to the impression that she feels bruised and increasingly unwilling to stay silent.

Control, Not Just Cash

Those around Furness insist this is not simply about money. The Closer source said any memoir would be driven by both emotion and the desire to reclaim control over the story.

Read more Why Hugh Jackman's Closest Allies Claim the Actor Cut Them Off After Deborra Lee-Furness Divorce Why Hugh Jackman's Closest Allies Claim the Actor Cut Them Off After Deborra Lee-Furness Divorce

According to the report, she wants to 'take back some control and reclaim her part in this story' after years of supporting Jackman's career and helping to build his reputation as a devoted husband and universally liked figure.

'She spent years helping Hugh build this image of being the ultimate devoted husband and all-round good guy, only to now watch herself totally erased from the picture while he parades around with Sutton,' the insider said. 'It might not be so hard to take if they weren't rubbing their romance in her face while she's still picking up the pieces after the divorce.'

The same source said Furness is not seeking revenge, but is struggling to find closure. From Jackman's perspective, the possibility of his ex-wife speaking out is reportedly being viewed as 'an absolute nightmare,' with concern that his carefully managed public image could be damaged by the divorce fallout.

It is also claimed that Furness has asked for a meeting involving herself, Jackman and Foster in an effort to find closure and move forward. Whether that happens, and whether she ever chooses to speak publicly, will determine whether this remains a private rupture or becomes a very public reckoning.

None of the parties has publicly commented on the reported memoir plans or the claims of 'shady' behaviour. Until they do, the most explosive allegations should be treated with caution.