A viral TikTok discussing the reported death of musician Oliver Tree has reignited online conspiracy theories, with users pointing to alleged numerical coincidences and archived videos and social media posts they believe are significant.

The claims follow the fatal mid-air collision between two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro on 14 June, which Brazilian authorities said killed all six people on board. Tree was widely reported to be among the victims alongside Argentine YouTuber Gaspar 'Gaspi' Prim. Officials said the aircraft crashed into a vehicle dealership, igniting a fire that damaged around 20 vehicles. Brazilian aviation investigators are continuing to examine what caused the collision, including flight paths and technical data from the aircraft involved, and have not linked the crash to the online claims.

The viral clip originated from a podcast, later reposted across multiple TikTok accounts, where it has been widely shared following renewed attention after the crash confirmation. It gained traction after users stitched and commented on the claims, combining the crash date, archived videos and social media activity into a single narrative. Some early speculation was also fuelled by Tree's reputation for satirical publicity stunts, mock retirement announcements and fictional storylines, leading some fans to initially question whether reports of his death were genuine before official confirmation.

Podcast Clip Fuels Viral Speculation

The latest wave of discussion stems from a podcast clip in which the hosts describe what they believe are coincidences connected to Tree's reported death.

One claim focuses on Gaspi, who was also reported to have died in the crash. Gaspi had collaborated with Tree during the South American leg of the musician's tour and was a content creator involved in the same trip, making his reported death alongside the singer a focal point of the online discussion.

During the clip, one speaker alleges that an older YouTube video by Gaspi featured a fictional aircraft displaying the number '6:14'.

'One of the scenes, the plane crashed down. On the back of the plane, it said 6:14', one host says.

Another replies: 'Wait, Oliver Tree and Gaspy died on 6/14?'.

The hosts argue the number matches the date of the 14 June helicopter crash. They provide no evidence that the video was intended to reference the incident, and investigators have not indicated any connection.

Numerical Claims Drive The Viral Theory

Another claim centres on a supposed link between Tree's Instagram account and Kobe Bryant's death.

They claim Tree's profile contained 126 posts, linking the number to 26 January, the date Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

'Oliver Tree had 126 posts. Guess who died on 1:26? Kobe,' one speaker says, adding: 'There was so much symbolism'.

Psychologists use the term apophenia to describe the tendency to perceive patterns in unrelated information. Similar numerology-based theories often emerge after celebrity deaths as users connect dates, numbers and events.

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Epstein Claim Remains Unsupported

The podcast later refers to an animated project called Mr Pizza.

One speaker claims Tree worked on a project warning children about predatory adults, alleging: 'He was actually trying to expose Jeffrey Epstein too'.

The hosts describe a villain in the show before suggesting, without evidence, a link to Epstein.

The claim comes entirely from interpretation of the storyline rather than any publicly available evidence. No evidence links Tree, Mr Pizza or the project to Epstein, and no law enforcement agency has made such a connection.

Social Media Divided Over Viral Claims

Reaction to the clip has been divided, with some users viewing the coincidences as significant while others dismissed them as unrelated.

Comments included: '6 people and the month 14,' and 'it's the date they took off'.

Others were sceptical, writing: 'Putting random shi together', 'the Kobe was a crazy extend', and 'It's just coincidences'. Additional responses included: 'he is alive', 'it's alr been 12 days since the incident', and 'Or maybe he was hinting to his next concert on 6/14?'.

The comments reflected a split among TikTok users following the video's circulation.

Investigation Continues

Brazilian aviation investigators are reviewing flight data, communications and other technical evidence to determine what caused the helicopters to collide. Officials have not announced a cause.

While the viral TikTok continues circulating online, no official findings have supported the alleged '6:14' clue or other claims raised in the video. The claims remain unverified and unsupported by any official findings.