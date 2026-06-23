The US Supreme Court has reinstated the murder conviction of Pedro Hernandez in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, the six-year-old New York City boy whose case became one of America's most haunting missing-child stories. The 6-3 ruling, handed down on Monday in Washington, clears the way for the conviction to stand again after a federal appeals court threw it out last year.

The news came after a long and messy legal battle that has already stretched across decades and two trials. Hernandez, now 64, has been serving a sentence of 25 years to life since his 2017 conviction, but the case was heading towards a third trial after the Second Circuit overturned the verdict over the trial judge's handling of a jury question.

Etan Patz and the Case's Long Shadow

To recall, Etan vanished on May 25, 1979, while walking to his school bus stop in lower Manhattan. He was among the first missing children to appear on milk cartons, and the anniversary of his disappearance later became National Missing Children's Day, which shows just how deep the case cut into the public imagination.

Hernandez did not become a suspect until 2012, when police said he had made statements linking himself to the killing. Prosecutors have said he also repeated a confession to police, while his lawyers have argued that the admission was false and shaped by mental illness, including hallucinations.

That disagreement has sat at the centre of the case for years, and it still has a distinctly grim, unresolved feel to it. The trial history alone is wild. Hernandez's first trial ended in a mistrial in 2015, then a second jury convicted him two years later.

During deliberations, jurors asked a knotty question about whether they had to disregard later confessions if they found an earlier statement, made before he was read his rights, had been involuntary. The judge answered simply that 'the answer is no,' and the jury convicted him.

Why the Supreme Court Stepped in

The Supreme Court did not take issue with the ugly facts of the case so much as the legal route the Second Circuit used to undo the conviction. In an unsigned opinion, the justices said the appeals court had gone too far under a 1996 federal law meant to limit federal court interference in state criminal cases.

The majority wrote that 'the Second Circuit exceeded its authority in holding that Hernandez is entitled to relief.' The appeals court had said the trial judge should have given jurors a fuller answer, including the possibility of discounting all the confessions.

New York prosecutors, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said that approach ignored what they described as a five-month trial with 66 witnesses. Bragg called the reversal basis 'a slender reed', and after Monday's ruling he said he hoped the Patz family could find some measure of peace.

The three liberal justices dissented, according to the decision, but the court did not issue a detailed signed opinion explaining the split. Hernandez's lawyers said they were 'terribly disappointed' and insisted that 'an innocent man is in jail for a crime that he did not commit.'

What Happens Next

Prosecutors had been preparing to try Hernandez for a third time, with the retrial expected to begin in September before Monday's ruling changed the board again. Bragg said his office would now wait for guidance from appellate judges and the state trial court that has handled the matter, which is lawyerly language for more waiting, more filings and more of the same exhausting machinery.

A message seeking comment was sent to Etan's father, the AP reported. For a family that has lived with this case for nearly half a century, the latest ruling offers legal finality of a sort, even if it does not touch the larger ache that has always hovered over the Patz name. Justice, after 47 years, still feels like a word with a lot of weight and not much rest.