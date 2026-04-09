Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has again stepped forward to defend the team searching for Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, as the investigation in Arizona entered its 69th day on Wednesday, 8 April, without any major breakthrough being announced.

Nancy Guthrie Case Puts Sheriff Nanos Under Pressure

The latest flashpoint came after weeks of criticism over how the Nancy Guthrie investigation has been handled and whether the right people are in charge. In an interview with News 4 Tucson, Nanos bristled at suggestions his detectives were out of their depth.

'You cannot attack my department. Attack the sheriff, but you will not get by with attacking my department,' he said.

'Discrediting an investigation like this doesn't help anything; it's very harmful. No, we don't believe there were any mistakes made,' he insisted.

One particular criticism has focused on the lead sergeant assigned to the case, with online commentators alleging he had never overseen a homicide inquiry. Nanos pushed back hard, citing the officer's record.

'This sergeant has been the supervisor of homicide for over two years. And in that time, he has solved some pretty significant, very high‑profile cases in this area. The Reddington homicide, the Goodwill homicide. And they solved that within days,' the sheriff said.

Nanos is also facing calls from some quarters to resign. He reminded Tucson residents that several unions represent sheriff's deputies and suggested it was misleading to imply that all were demanding he step down. 'I'm not going to stand for it. These people work hard every day to keep our community safe,' he said.

Mixed Messages On Who Leads The Nancy Guthrie Investigation

For two months, many in the community appeared to believe the sheriff himself was directing the probe. In a recent appearance on local station KVOI AM, he abruptly corrected that assumption.

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'I hope the community and the public understand that I'm not the investigator at all on this case,' he told the host.

Pressed on whether he would have done anything differently, he replied, 'Uh, nothing different. I mean, I wish there was something I could do differently that would have produced better results. But no... I have a team, a very qualified team of individuals.'

When the interviewer clarified, 'But you're not yourself investigating,' Nanos agreed: 'No, no, no. Those years are long past me, trust me. But the reality is, I have a team... a very qualified team. I think they had 13 homicides last year. Every one of them solved... Every homicide in our jurisdiction was solved. They have a very high clearance rate.'

Public relations specialist Grayce McCormick of Lightfinder Public Relations told The Express US that the messaging around the Nancy Guthrie case 'risks eroding public trust'.

'When the sheriff publicly calls himself a "figurehead" and distances himself from investigative decisions, it confuses the public and leaves a leadership vacuum. This confusion breeds speculation and undermines confidence,' she said.

Stressing Importance of Case's Chain of Command

McCormick argued that the issue is less about whether Nanos personally runs the case — 'few do' — and more about how clearly the chain of command is explained.

'Clarity of command is essential in high‑profile investigations,' she said. 'Miscommunication and mixed messages damage public trust and invite unwarranted scrutiny about the investigation's integrity. Savannah Guthrie's public question about a motive tied to her profile adds to the narrative.'

According to McCormick, social media is 'already speculating', particularly around theories of 'retaliation linked to Guthrie's advocacy', which she says only increases the need for consistent, disciplined communication from law enforcement.

'If advising Sheriff Nanos, I would urge a clear communications reset: explicitly outline the chain of command, name the lead investigator, and provide consistent updates that distinguish known facts from uncertainty. Without this, speculation will dominate the narrative and undermine the investigation,' she told the outlet.

Pima County 'Falling Short' in Crisis Comms

In a separate comment to The Mirror US, McCormick suggested the Pima County Sheriff's Department is 'falling short' in its crisis communications overall.

'Something about this investigation doesn't pass the smell test from a crisis communications standpoint,' she said. 'When law enforcement is transparent, consistent, and proactive in its messaging, it builds public trust — and that seems to be where the Pima County Sheriff's Department may be falling short.'

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Tucson‑area home on 1 February. Since then, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have been combing through leads with little to show publicly. DNA testing has reportedly run into complications, shifting the emphasis to digital forensics and repeated interviews with neighbours.

The lack of visible progress, combined with Guthrie's high profile in the US media, has turned a distressing disappearance into a national true‑crime obsession — and placed Sheriff Nanos under a harsh spotlight.