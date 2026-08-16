Almost a year after a Pride flag was removed from above a Christian bookshop in Matlock, Derbyshire, the town came together for its first-ever Pride in the Peaks festival, drawing an estimated 3,500 people.

The event marked a striking contrast to the controversy that made national headlines in 2025, when the removal of a Pride flag sparked widespread debate about faith, inclusion and free expression.

From Controversy to Celebration

The dispute began after Pride flags were displayed across Matlock to mark Pride Month. The flag above the Cornerstone Christian bookshop was later removed.

At the time, the council said the decision was made 'purely from a health and safety standpoint' while reaffirming its 'full support of the LGBTQIA+ community'.

Trustees of the bookshop, meanwhile, said the removal was 'a matter of conscience' that reflected their Christian beliefs. They added they would have been 'delighted' to display the Derbyshire flag, the St George's flag or the Union flag instead.

The incident attracted national attention and fuelled extensive discussion on social media.

Pride in the Peaks Makes History

On 27 June, Matlock hosted the inaugural Pride in the Peaks festival, transforming the town into a colourful celebration of inclusivity.

The free event began with a parade through the town before continuing at Hall Leys Park, where visitors enjoyed live music, food stalls, community groups and an all-day DJ set.

Ashley Orwin, Mayor of Matlock, helped establish Pride in the Peaks, which describes itself as a community-led, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to creating a more inclusive and connected Peak District.

During the opening ceremony, co-founder Jamie Hadleigh reflected on how quickly the idea had become reality.

'This has been a really emotional day,' he said. 'A year ago, Pride in the Peaks was literally an idea. Today, because of all of you standing in this park right now, it's a reality. Today we are making history and starting a legacy of our very own.'

Hadleigh also paid tribute to East Midlands Railway driver Shaun Burton, a member of the LGBTQ+ community who died in a train collision earlier this year, offering condolences to his family and loved ones.

'Utterly Inspiring'

Local school teacher 'Dolly Smith'*, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, described the event as 'utterly inspiring'.

'I saw students who walk with their heads so low in the school setting,' she said. 'It was beyond words to see them this weekend. They were so happy, so free, so unapologetically themselves. It was joyous... so moving.'

With thousands attending its first festival, Pride in the Peaks has established itself as a significant new community event, reflecting both Matlock's recent debates and its continuing conversations around inclusion.

*Name changed to protect identity.