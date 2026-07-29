After Harry lost the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited over alleged privacy breaches, he and the other claimants now have to pay £50,000,000 in legal fees. The Duke of Sussex is turning to his father for help to pay his legal fees, says a palace insider.

'It's amazing how family suddenly becomes important when the bills arrive,' a palace insider told Rob Shuter, hinting that Harry plans to ask King Charles to cover the costs.

The Court Case and Costs

The High Court dismissed the privacy lawsuit brought by Prince Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, and others against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. The claimants alleged 97 instances of unlawful information gathering, such as phone tapping and bugging. The judge dismissed all claims due to insufficient evidence.

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London's High Court dismissed the privacy claims brought by Prince Harry and other high-profile figures against the publisher of the Daily Mail on July 7, 2026. The publisher claimed total defense and court costs surpassed £50 million; the exact amount individual claimants will owe remains subject to ongoing court cost hearings.

Anonymous sources cited by commentators suggest Harry might turn to his father, but royal experts note that insurance and shared liability among the multiple co-claimants complicate the final totals for court costs.

Recent reports of private family meetings at Highgrove House have been tied to these financial pressures, outside observers speculate. There hasn't been any official confirmation on what these family visits discuss.

Prince Harry Visits His Father Multiple Times

Harry reunited with King Charles III days after losing the legal battle against the Daily Mail. The family, including father and son, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, flew in for the occasion. It's not clear what was discussed, but the palace insider believes Harry's interest in reconnecting with his father could be influenced by his large legal bills.

Since leaving the royal family in 2020, Harry has had various media and charity roles, yet it's allegedly not enough to cover the couple's outgoing costs.

Biographers and palace insiders claim Prince Harry may ask King Charles III to help cover his large legal bill. However, neither Prince Harry nor Buckingham Palace has confirmed any request for financial assistance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living a luxury lifestyle, but are they living beyond their means due to the large-scale media lawsuits failing? The latest great expense has been Prince Harry losing his lawsuit with the Daily Mail publisher.