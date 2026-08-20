Sarah Ferguson has not travelled to Portugal to be with Princess Eugenie after the birth of her daughter, and the former Duchess of York remains at an undisclosed residence as she continues to lie low following harmful Jeffrey Epstein revelations that have dogged her throughout 2026.

The news came after a flurry of reports suggested Fergie had quietly jetted to Lisbon to support her youngest daughter and meet newborn Adelaide Brooksbank, who arrived on 3 August at a hospital in the Portuguese capital.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the safe delivery of the 6lb 9oz baby girl, with the King and Queen among the senior royals said to be delighted by the arrival. Yet according to sources, Ferguson has not left her current base for several months and was not in Portugal for the birth.

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Portugal Visit Denial and the Epstein Files Backdrop

Ferguson has maintained a discreet public profile since the start of the year, when more than three million documents released by the US Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act cast fresh attention on her long-standing ties to the convicted sex offender.

The files included emails appearing to show contact between Ferguson and Epstein after his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting prostitution from a minor, with messages in which she described him in glowing terms and sought financial advice.

Being named in the documents does not indicate wrongdoing, and Ferguson has consistently refuted any misconduct.

In the wake of that scrutiny, her charity Sarah's Trust announced in February it would close 'for the foreseeable future,' and in July it was formally dissolved and marked as removed on the UK charity register.

Ferguson's last confirmed public sighting was in April, when she was photographed at an upmarket ski resort in the Austrian Alps, with subsequent reports suggesting she has been staying at a private chalet linked to her late partner, Formula 1 hospitality executive Paddy McNally. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but multiple outlets now describe her base as an undisclosed residence rather than a fixed address.

The Portugal narrative gained traction because Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have been splitting time between the UK and Lisbon, where Jack is working with property magnate Mike Meldman on the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club coastal development.

After Adelaide's birth, Eugenie shared a warm Instagram post noting the baby's full name, Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank, and explaining the English and Portuguese influences. She wrote: 'Two weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world. And since then we've had the most special, cosy and love-filled time.'

Family Milestones and the Lingering Epstein Shadow

It can be recalled that similar stories circulated earlier in the summer, with some outlets reporting Ferguson had made an under-the-radar arrival in the Melides area to help Eugenie and spend time with grandsons August, five, and Ernest, three.

Sources saying she was 'a regular at local restaurants' and joining the Brooksbanks for dinner, painting a picture of a grandmother quietly embedding herself in family life. The latest denial complicates that picture, and leaves the question of where Ferguson actually is and whether she has met her fifth grandchild still open.

What is clear is that the Epstein files continue to shape the family's public footprint. In August, fresh internal documents suggested Ferguson had tried to connect a British socialite with FBI director Kash Patel, who oversaw part of the Epstein investigation, adding another layer to an already fraught narrative.

Ferguson has not been charged with any crime connected to Epstein's sex-trafficking operation, but the steady drip of disclosures has kept her in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly. For now, the strongest thread is that Ferguson has not been in Portugal for Adelaide's birth, and that her whereabouts remain deliberately opaque as she navigates the fallout from the Epstein revelations.

Whether she will re-emerge before the end of the year, or continue to keep her residence undisclosed, is anyone's guess and frankly, after the wild ride of 2026, you can see why she might prefer the quiet.