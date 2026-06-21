Prince William is expected to spend his 44th birthday in the UK this week without his brother, Prince Harry, by his side, as reports suggest the future king has no plans to see him during Harry's July visit to Britain. The strained relationship between Prince William and Harry remains unresolved, despite claims that Kate Middleton has quietly hoped to engineer some kind of peace.

The latest reports land after several bruising years for the brothers. Harry, now 41, and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life and moved to the United States in 2021, then detonated what was left of family trust with the publication of Harry's memoir Spare in 2023. The book laid out private rows, long-running resentments and behind-the-scenes details that reportedly cut particularly deep for William.

The two princes have not been seen together publicly since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. Ever since, royal watchers have been left reading body language from old footage and off-the-record briefings instead of actual joint appearances.

Prince William and Harry Rift Deepens Ahead of July UK Visit

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The fresh tension centres on Harry's upcoming trip to the UK in July, which will be his first time back in the country with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since 2022. According to GB News, Prince William has no intention of arranging a reunion when his brother lands on home soil.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet that William 'reportedly feels deeply betrayed' by Harry, and suggested that the heir to the throne has little appetite for reconciliation, private or otherwise. That word, 'betrayed', keeps coming up whenever insiders describe William's mood, and it does a lot of heavy lifting.

The Sussexes are travelling to Britain for the official one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham. The Games, founded by Harry, are regarded as one of his most successful and meaningful projects. Events in July will mark the start of the build-up to Birmingham hosting the competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

Fitzwilliams said organisers 'want the king to attend the opening of the Invictus Games in Birmingham next year, perhaps to actually open it, very possibly with Queen Camilla attending too', adding, 'This will obviously present problems.'

Those problems are not hard to guess. A public appearance by King Charles with Harry, potentially at a high-profile Invictus moment, would intensify scrutiny on William's absence if he continues to keep his brother at arm's length. The royals are used to complicated family stuff playing out in public, but this would be another level.

Kate Middleton's Quiet Role as Prince William Holds the Line

As the latest stand-off rumbles on, Kate Middleton is, once again, being quietly cast as the potential peacemaker. Reports suggest the Princess of Wales would like to see Prince William and Prince Harry eventually patch things up, even if no one seriously thinks they are on the verge of a cosy reunion.

The Express notes that 'his wife, Kate Middleton, wants to mend the rift between the brothers'. Yet the same reporting stresses that William 'still has no interest', with his apparent refusal to see Harry during the July visit cited as proof he is not shifting his position.

If Kate is nudging towards a thaw, it seems to be strictly behind the scenes rather than any grand intervention. There is no sign in the coverage that a meeting is being arranged. Instead, she is portrayed as hoping for some kind of healing while William sticks to a far harder line.

King Charles, by contrast, is painted as more conciliatory. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that 'the King will naturally want to see his grandchildren in July and may well see them all', hinting that Charles could use the trip to spend rare time with Archie and Lilibet, who have grown up largely outside the royal bubble. He added that 'the King is rumored to be more emollient' towards Harry than William.

Fitzwilliams went further, arguing that 'the issue is one of trust and the Sussexes simply cannot appreciate the need for privacy in what appears to be their desire to have closer relations with the family they so publicly betrayed'. It is a sharp line, but it matches much of the royal commentary that has surrounded Spare and the couple's recent media work.

Harry Returns to the UK on His Own Terms

Beyond the family drama, Harry's July trip has a bluntly practical focus. He is due in Britain for the Invictus Games countdown events and is also expected to visit charities he still serves as patron, including WellChild and Scotty's Little Soldiers.

Since he and Meghan left royal duties in 2020 and resettled in California, the couple have built a separate public life and kept UK visits to big set-piece occasions. Their last family trip was in 2022 for the late Queen's platinum jubilee, and Meghan and the children have not been back since. Harry has repeatedly pointed to security concerns as the reason he is reluctant to bring them over, arguing that their protection in the UK is inadequate.

All of which makes the July visit more than just another work trip. On paper it is a full family return, Invictus on British soil, a king said to be eager to see his grandchildren, a wife quietly hoping for peace, and an heir who still feels 'deeply betrayed'.

In an earlier era, that mix would almost guarantee a united royal front and a carefully choreographed family photograph. This time, if the current reporting holds, that image will have a conspicuous gap where the future king would normally stand.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.