King Charles is reportedly open to a private reunion with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children in the UK next month, with the Sussexes expected in Birmingham for Invictus-related events from July 10 to July 17. The proposed visit has put the King's long-running family strain back in the frame, not least because the monarch is said to want more time with Archie and Lilibet, grandchildren he has barely had the chance to know.

The Sussexes have not returned to Britain together for four years, and the last full family visit came during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in July 2022. That trip carried its own emotional weight, especially as baby Lilibet, who was named after the late Queen's childhood nickname, met her great-grandmother at Windsor Castle. Even then, the family's public presence was tightly controlled. According to the report, Harry and Meghan wanted to bring their own photographer, but the Queen and her staff declined.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but the shape of the story is clear enough. The question is not simply whether Harry comes back to Britain. It is whether Charles can turn a logistics problem into something more personal, and whether that can happen without the whole thing becoming another round of royal theatre.

The Sussex Children

The children sit at the centre of this, and that is where the story gets more delicate. Sources cited in the report by The Blast say Charles wants more time with Archie and Lilibet. He has reportedly seen Archie, now seven, only a handful of times and met five-year-old Lilibet just once. That is not the sort of distance that can be bridged by a photo opportunity or a cheerful palace brief. It is awkward stuff, plain and simple.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers told Page Six that he believed the King would see the children, adding that Charles had always left the door 'wide open.' He also said the monarch had seen Harry last September. Vickers argued that a private reconciliation would be good for both father and son, saying Harry was carrying enough trauma already and that no one would benefit if Charles died before peace was made. It is a stark way to put it, but that is rather the point. These are not abstract arguments in a constitutional handbook. They are family wounds, just dressed in ermine and protocol.

Vickers also described Charles as 'diplomatic,' and that word matters here. The King has spent years being presented as the one member of the family most likely to keep the conversation going, even when the conversation itself is painfully limited. A refusal to see Meghan, Vickers suggested, would only make matters worse. The implication is obvious enough. Charles may not be able to fix the feud, but he does not appear keen to slam the door on it either.

The Scottish Window

The timing, unusually, may work in Charles's favour. The King is expected to continue with his annual Holyrood Week in Scotland, when he typically stays at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, his official Scottish residence. Vickers said the monarch rarely alters his calendar, calling him a 'busy man.' That may sound obvious, but royal diaries are not exactly casual affairs. When one thing shifts, another usually has to move with it.

According to the report, Holyrood Week usually runs from late June into early July, while the Invictus-related events are set for July 10 to July 17. That overlap could create a small, private window for a meeting away from cameras and without any official fanfare. That part may be the most realistic piece of the puzzle. Palace insiders, the report says, expect any contact to happen entirely out of public view. No photographers. No grand reveal. No glossy family reset. Just a quiet room and a rather loaded conversation.

Even so, not everyone inside the palace sounds relaxed about the prospect. One source warned that Harry and Meghan would likely frame any reunion as proof that the royal family needs them and that Charles needs them too. That is the sort of narrative that can spiral quickly once it escapes into the wilds of public opinion. Royals, for all their ceremony, have always been hostages to interpretation.

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The final complication is that Meghan remains the hardest part of the equation. The report says she has publicly criticised royal life, accused the institution of racism and mistreatment, and spoken about suicidal thoughts during her time as a working royal. None of that disappears because a visit is on the calendar. If anything, it explains why any reunion would be handled with such caution. The distance between a family lunch and a constitutional headache can be very small indeed.

For now, Harry is not expected to see Prince William during the trip, and the brothers' estrangement appears unchanged. That, more than anything, is the reminder that this visit is unlikely to produce a neat royal ending. It may not even produce one at all.