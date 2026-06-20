Prince Harry is facing fresh backlash in the UK as he prepares to return to Birmingham next year for an Invictus Games celebration, with one commentator claiming on GB News that King Charles is 'absolutely heartbroken' over the family rift and that the duke has 'insulted our country.'

This latest flare-up follows years of strain between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the Royal Family, triggered by their decision to step back from royal duties and turbocharged by interviews and memoirs that laid bare private grievances.

The Invictus-linked visit, set to mark one year until the Games formally open in Birmingham, would be the first time Harry, 41, is expected to travel to the UK with Meghan, 44, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, since relations deteriorated.

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Prince Harry's 'Quasi-Royal Tour' Return Draws Fire

On GB News, panellist Alice, who was discussing reports of the Sussexes' planned trip, argued that the couple were effectively staging a kind of unofficial royal engagement on British soil.

'Look, they're sort of coming back here to do this quasi-royal tour,' she said. She suggested the couple were shifting their stance on security, recalling Prince Harry and Meghan's previous insistence that they would not bring their children to the UK unless taxpayer-funded protection was restored.

'Previously, they've said that they would never bring their children to this country unless the taxpayer would basically stump up for their security,' Alice said. 'They seem to be rolling back on that.'

'It's absolutely clear that King Charles is heartbroken about what's going on.'



Scarlett MccGwire reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's planned trip to the UK.



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In her view, Prince Harry has hardly earned that flexibility. 'I don't see why we should, when he's insulted our country, he's called us racist, he's abandoned his constitutional job,' she added, summing up a mood that still runs hot among some sections of the British public who bristled at Harry's description of royal and media culture in the couple's interviews and in his memoir.

That line, 'insulted our country,' is heavy stuff. It speaks to something wider than irritation with a celebrity couple. For some viewers, Prince Harry's criticisms of the institution have blurred into an attack on the nation itself, fair or not.

Yet even as she criticised him, Alice acknowledged that Prince Harry still carries a reservoir of goodwill at home.

Residual Affection For Prince Harry, Even Amid Anger

Alice told GB News she believes a sizeable slice of the country has not fully turned on Harry, however much they dislike the Netflix-style oversharing.

'I think there's still in this country a lot of residual affection for Prince Harry,' she said. 'We remember him as the soldier who went to Afghanistan, the cheeky younger brother.'

That memory, of the young royal walking behind his mother's coffin, later serving in Afghanistan and clowning around at public events, has not entirely been erased by the California reinvention. British public opinion is messy like that. People can be furious and nostalgic at the same time.

Alice also touched on a more basic human instinct, one that tends to sit awkwardly alongside the constant royal drama.

'I mean, who doesn't want to see a family come back together that's had a rift?' she said.

The commentator went on to argue that if Prince Harry can enjoy significant protection for himself and his family in the United States, then some accommodation ought to be made to ensure their safety when they visit the UK. Security, in other words, is not just a budget line, it is tied up with whether this remains Harry's home in any meaningful way.

King Charles 'Heartbroken' As William Said To Be 'Much Angrier'

Fellow panellist Scarlett McCcgwire agreed on the emotional stakes, and her language was notably more sympathetic to the King.

'I'm absolutely with Alice about family reunions,' she said. 'I mean, it's absolutely clear that King Charles is heartbroken about what's happened and that Harry, you know, is the children who go, they have the tantrum, they go off, and he wants him back. And I think that's great.'

McCcgwire described King Charles as a father who, despite the public fallout, still wants to mend fences with his younger son and to see his grandchildren more often. None of this comes from the Palace on the record, to be clear. These are commentators interpreting the very visible distance between father and son, then putting emotional labels on it.

She welcomed the reported Invictus-related return. 'I think it's great that they're coming back,' she said. 'But I just think Harry often makes things difficult for himself.'

McCcgwire then turned to Prince William, adding another layer to the already complicated picture. 'The other problem, of course, is William, who is much angrier.'

If Charles is portrayed as heartbroken and open to some kind of reconciliation, Prince William is cast as the one still too furious to move. Sibling anger is hardly unique to Windsor life, but when it spills into public view, every frosty glance becomes Instagram fodder and every absence is read as a snub. It is the stuff tabloids dream of and families dread.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the GB News discussion, nor on the claim that the King is 'absolutely heartbroken,' which remains an interpretation rather than a confirmed statement of fact. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.