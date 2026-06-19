King Charles's packed diary is set to block any face‑to‑face meeting with Prince Harry during the Duke's upcoming Invictus Games visit to Britain, with no plans in place for talks with either the King or Prince William despite renewed hopes of a reconciliation.

The Duke of Sussex is due back in Britain in July for a series of Invictus Games engagements, but despite renewed public interest in a possible royal reconciliation, there are currently no arrangements in place for him to see either his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William.

While hopes of a thaw between the King and his youngest son have periodically surfaced following their brief private reunion last year, insiders suggest the reality of overlapping commitments and ongoing strain continues to stand in the way of any meaningful rapprochement during the visit.

'Diaries Matching Up Perfectly' Needed For Charles Meeting

On the Royally Us podcast, Hello! royal editor Emily Nash discussed Prince Harry's upcoming UK visit and said that a reunion with King Charles is more likely than with Prince William. She noted that the father and son's relationship has improved over the last couple of years. As long as King Charles's diary matches with Prince Harry's, and he is willing to see his youngest son, a reunion could take place.

'I think it would have to mean their diaries matching up perfectly, and they're being willing on both sides,' Nash said.

No Brotherly Reunion On The Cards

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As for the royal siblings, not much has changed since their falling out years earlier, so any hope for a reunion between the brothers has been dashed.

'My understanding is there's no plan for him to meet with his brother. There's no communication there at present time, and it's very sad for all involved, but they're both very busy, getting on with their lives, and I think Harry does have a bit more of a relationship with his father, so perhaps he will focus his efforts there for now,' she added.

Prince Harry last saw his father during a September 2025 visit described by insiders as a 'super positive and very relaxed' reunion. The father and son reportedly talked about Prince Harry's children, as well as King Charles's health, and there were also hugs and tears during their brief time together.

Sussexes' Invictus Trip Branded 'Act Of Desperation'

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK for the Invictus Games, and sources believe he will bring his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as their children, Archie and Lilibet, with him. While some royal fans are said to be pleased to see him back in Britain, they have branded Markle's possible visit as 'an act of desperation.'

While speaking with The Sun, broadcaster Mark Dolan said that the Sussexes' visit could reignite tensions within the royal family.

'I mean, it's something Harry could have jumped on a Zoom and said, okay, folks, a year to go. Good luck, let's go for it. Why are they all coming for what is a nothing burger? I believe it's an act of desperation. Meghan is impervious to shame,' he said.

Dolan suggested that Prince Harry and Markle may have a deeper reason for wanting to return to the UK, and it has to do with strengthening their royal connections.