The long-running rift between Prince William and Prince Harry has reportedly reached a new low, with fresh claims suggesting the Prince of Wales is furious over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reported plans to establish a stronger presence in the United Kingdom through a new base near Birmingham's Villa Park.

But just how frustrated is Prince William with his younger brother? The Prince of Wales reportedly 'effing detests' Prince Harry. Moreover, the move to Villa Park is being viewed as an 'act of war'.

Villa Park 'Act Of War' Claim Over Sussexes' UK Return

According to reports, Harry and Meghan Markle are exploring plans linked to the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham. The move has reportedly sparked alarm among some royal insiders, who believe it could bring the Sussexes back into Britain's public spotlight at a time when relations with the Royal Family remain deeply strained.

The latest claims have fuelled speculation that William's frustration with his younger brother remains as intense as ever. Sources quoted in various royal reports have alleged that the future king views many of Harry's recent decisions as direct challenges to the monarchy. This stems from speculation that Prince Harry is exploring the possibility of moving his family into Villa Park.

The reported Villa Park plan is being interpreted by some commentators as more than a simple logistical arrangement tied to the Invictus Games. Instead, critics within royal circles allegedly see it as an attempt by the Sussexes to rebuild their profile in Britain after years of living in California.

'If he goes to Villa Park, that's an act of war,' TalkTV presenter Mark Dolan said in a recent podcast. 'Because Villa belongs to William, it's his property, it's his emotions, it's his backstory, it's his narrative, in many ways, it's one of the few human things that we know about William.'

Will Prince William Ever Reconcile with Prince Harry?

The deteriorating relationship between William and Harry has been one of the defining royal stories of the past decade. Once seen as inseparable brothers following the death of their mother, Princess Diana, the pair gradually drifted apart after Harry's relationship with Meghan became serious. The tensions escalated dramatically following the Sussexes' decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Since then, a series of high-profile interviews, documentaries and Harry's memoir Spare have further widened the divide. In the book, Harry detailed numerous disagreements with William and described physical and emotional confrontations that allegedly took place behind palace walls.

Reports in recent years have consistently suggested that William remains deeply hurt by Harry's public criticism of the Royal Family. Several royal commentators have claimed the future monarch believes trust has been irreparably damaged, making reconciliation increasingly difficult.

Just how difficult is a possible reconciliation? Dolan simply said, 'The cousins, in particular George, Louis and Charlotte, are the children of William, who I quote, from my inside source "effing detests his brother".'

Read more Prince Harry Wants to Return to His Royal Duties, Doesn't Want to Play Second Fiddle to Meghan Prince Harry Wants to Return to His Royal Duties, Doesn't Want to Play Second Fiddle to Meghan

The latest controversy comes as Harry is reportedly eager to spend more time in Britain and hopes to strengthen his children's connection to their royal heritage. Sources close to the Duke have previously suggested he would like Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to have a relationship with their grandfather, King Charles, despite ongoing family tensions.

However, reports indicate that William remains sceptical of any effort that could increase the Sussexes' influence within the U.K. royal landscape.

Neither Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, nor representatives for the Sussexes have publicly commented on the latest reports. As with many royal stories based on unnamed sources, the claims cannot be independently verified.

The reports underline how fractured the relationship between the brothers appears to remain. With the 2027 Invictus Games drawing closer and Harry expected to spend more time in Britain, questions about whether the Royal Family can ever heal its divisions continue to feature in coverage of the monarchy.